Ohio father accused of killing his 3 young sons indicted on murder charges, could face death penalty

by AP - 06/23/23 11:53 AM ET
BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his three young sons on murder charges — charges he could face the death penalty for.

Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping and assault for the June 15 deaths of his sons, according to Clermont County court records.

Clayton Doerman, 7, Hunter Doerman, 4, and Chase Doerman, 3, were all killed. Prosecutors say he admitted to planning the shooting, but at a Friday arraignment, Doerman entered a not-guilty plea.

“This was the man that everyday they woke up looking to for protection, love and guidance in all things,” Clermont County’s chief prosecutor of Municipal Court, David Gast, said at a previous hearing.

“He was their world, he was their guardian and he executed them in cold blood,” Gast said.

The sheriff’s office said the 34-year-old mother, who was not identified, was outside the home and was shot in the hand while trying to shield her sons from their father.

The three little boys were described in their obituary as full of unconditional love for each other and anyone they met. They loved fishing, baseball, staying up past their bedtime and laughing together, the obituary stated.

Officials have not released a motive for the slayings, which occurred in Monroe Township, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of Columbus. Doerman is being held without bail and is currently in the Clermont County Jail.

Court records did not indicate whether he was represented by a lawyer at his most recent arraignment. Clermont County’s public defender’s office declined to say whether they represent him.

