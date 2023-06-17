trending:

Patriots player Jack Jones arrested at Boston airport after guns found in luggage, police say

by AP - 06/17/23 12:55 AM ET
EAST BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — A New England Patriots player was arrested Friday evening at a security checkpoint at Boston’s Logan Airport after two guns were found inside carry-on luggage, Massachusetts State Police said.

Police said 25-year-old Jackie K. Jones of Arizona was arrested Friday evening, WCVB-TV reported. He had been planning to travel from Boston to Arizona, according to police.

Police were called to the Transportation Security Administration security checkpoint in Terminal B at about 5:30 p.m. after two firearms were found in a traveler’s carry-on luggage. Police said they identified the person as Jones and arrested him.

Jones is facing charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, police said. He was booked at the State Police Logan Airport Barracks and had bail set at $50,000, police said.

It wasn’t immediately known if Jones has a lawyer to comment on his behalf. He is scheduled to be arraigned in East Boston District Court next week, according to police.

The Patriots confirmed the arrest in a statement.

“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today,” the statement said. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.”

Jones is entering his second year as a cornerback for the Patriots. Patriots minicamp practice was held this week at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

