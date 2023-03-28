trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Pirates board oil tanker with 16 crew in Gulf of Guinea

by SAM MEDNICK and JAN M. OLSEN, Associated Press - 03/28/23 12:28 PM ET
by SAM MEDNICK and JAN M. OLSEN, Associated Press - 03/28/23 12:28 PM ET

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Pirates have boarded a Liberian-flagged oil tanker with 16 crew members in West Africa’s Gulf of Guinea, the Danish vessel owner said Tuesday.

The attack took place southwest of Port Pointe-Noire, Congo.

The Monjasa Reformer “experienced an emergency situation” late Saturday, Monjasa, the Denmark-based company that owns the ship, said in a statement.

The crew sought refuge in a citadel — a safe area on the ship — in line with the on board anti-piracy emergency protocol, said company spokesman Thorstein Andreasen.

The nationalities of the crew members and the pirates were not immediately known. Communication channels with the ship are down and international authorities have been alerted, said the statement.

The exact location of the tanker is not known. The last position was transmitted Sunday without any updates since, said Martin Kelly, senior analyst with the London-based EOS Risk group, a security company operating in the area.

The Gulf of Guinea is the world’s most dangerous spot for attacks on ships. In June, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution strongly condemning piracy, armed robbery and hostage-taking in the area. This hijacking took place further south in an area that is not typically attacked by pirates.

“This is worrying since it’s rare in this area compared to the Gulf of Guinea, for example, where multiple ship hijackings take place every year,” said Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Moroccan-based think tank.

“Hopefully we are not witnessing a new trend and (this) is just an isolated incident. This also could be explained by increased security measures in the Gulf of Guinea and pirates are looking into new areas of operations,” he said.

___

Olsen reported from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie ups profile with acerbic attacks on Trump
  2. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  3. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  4. Chris Christie: ‘I just can’t’ back Trump for president again
  5. McCarthy tries to drag Biden to negotiating table on debt limit
  6. Tennessee Republican responds to school shooting: ‘We’re not gonna fix it’
  7. Budowsky: Biden would defeat Trump in a landslide in a 2024 election
  8. Adnan Syed murder conviction reinstated
  9. Tuberville hold on military promotions splits Republicans, draws Pentagon ire
  10. Putin takes ‘nuclear blackmail’ to new level with Belarus plans
  11. Files show Ivana Trump was under counterintelligence inquiry: report
  12. Amazon delivery driver walks into North Carolina police standoff to drop off ...
  13. House unanimously passes bill to work to remove China’s ‘developing ...
  14. Defense chief slams Tuberville’s hold on Pentagon nominees over abortion ...
  15. US holds back nuclear forces data from Russia in response to treaty violations
  16. Florida Democratic chair files ethics complaint against DeSantis over retreat
  17. Friend says Nashville shooter texted her 'I’m planning to die today' minutes ...
  18. Country music stars speak out after Nashville school shooting
Load more

Video

See all Video