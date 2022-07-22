trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Police: Gunman kills 3 at Iowa state park; shooter also dead

by The Associated Press - 07/22/22 1:13 PM ET
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as investigate a shooting that left several people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa, Iowa. The campground was evacuated in the wake of the shooting. (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m., Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.

Krapfl said officers responding to reports of shooting found three people dead at the scene, but he did not specify how they died and has not released their identities.

He said officers searching the campground later found the body of a Nebraska man who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities identified him as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin.

The campground was evacuated in the wake of the shooting. A children’s summer camp on site called Camp Shalom said in a Facebook post that parents had been notified and that it had established a pick-up site for campers.

Camp Shalom officials said they have accounted for all campers.

Krapfl said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jury convicts Bannon of contempt of ...
  2. Trump slams McConnell as ...
  3. Hawley tweets raised fist mug image ...
  4. Hawley mocked over new Jan. 6 video
  5. The biggest things we learned in each ...
  6. Seven stunning moments from the ...
  7. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  8. Former DC officer assaulted by Jan. 6 ...
  9. House GOP Conference deletes tweet ...
  10. Ex-Trump DOJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark hit ...
  11. Trump questions Pence’s Jan. 6 ...
  12. OAN officially dropped by ...
  13. Kagan warns that Supreme Court ...
  14. Jan. 6 committee closes summer with ...
  15. Supreme Court denies Biden bid to ...
  16. Republicans fret as Walker stumbles ...
  17. The Hill’s Morning Report – A ...
  18. Retired generals, admirals in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video