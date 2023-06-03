trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Pope warns of risk of corruption in missionary fundraising after AP investigation

by NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press - 06/03/23 5:52 AM ET
by NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press - 06/03/23 5:52 AM ET
Pope Francis meets with pilgrims from Concesio and Sotto il Monte on the 60th anniversary of the death of Pope John XXIII and the election of Paul VI in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Pope Francis warned the Vatican's missionary fundraisers on Saturday to not allow financial corruption to creep into their work, insisting that spirituality and spreading the Gospel must drive their operations, not mere entrepreneurship. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis meets with pilgrims from Concesio and Sotto il Monte on the 60th anniversary of the death of Pope John XXIII and the election of Paul VI in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Pope Francis warned the Vatican’s missionary fundraisers on Saturday to not allow financial corruption to creep…

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis warned the Vatican’s missionary fundraisers on Saturday not to allow financial corruption to creep into their work, insisting that spirituality and spreading the Gospel must drive their operations, not mere entrepreneurship.

Francis made the comments in a speech to the national directors of the Vatican’s Pontifical Mission Societies, which raise money for the Catholic Church’s missionary work in the developing world, building churches and funding training programs for priests and nuns. Deviating from his prepared remarks, Francis appeared to refer to a recent Associated Press investigation into financial transfers at the U.S. branch of the Pontifical Mission Societies: The former head oversaw the transfer of at least $17 million from a quasi endowment fund and donations into a nonprofit and private equity fund that he created and now heads that invests in church-run agribusinesses in Africa.

“Please don’t reduce POM to money,” Francis said, referring to the Italian acronym of the Pontifical Mission Societies. “This is a medium, a means. Does it take money? Yes, but don’t reduce it, it is bigger than money.”

He said if spirituality isn’t driving the Catholic Church’s missionary efforts, there is a risk of corruption.

“Because if spirituality is lacking and it’s only a matter of entrepreneurship, corruption comes in immediately,” Francis said. “And we have seen that even today: In the newspapers, you see so many stories of alleged corruption in the name of the missionary nature of the church.”

The Vatican has said it is seeking clarity on the transfers at the U.S. branch, which appear to be fully legal since the previous board approved them. The new administration of the U.S. branch commissioned a legal review into them which determined they were approved in ways consistent with the board’s powers at the time. The new administration, however, has replaced the staff and board of directors who approved them, and overhauled its bylaws and statutes, to make sure nothing like it ever happens again.

In emailed comments to AP, the former head of The Pontifical Mission Societies in the U.S., the Rev. Andrew Small, strongly defended the transfers as fully approved and consistent with the mission of the church and the organization. Small is now the No. 2 at the Vatican’s child protection advisory board, which Francis created to provide a response to the clergy sexual abuse scandal.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. New evidence in Trump case bolsters two sets of charges
  2. Federal judge rules Tennessee restrictions on drag shows unconstitutional
  3. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  4. McCarthy impresses Senate GOP with surprise wins in debt ceiling battle
  5. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  6. Woman arrested in Washington after refusing treatment for tuberculosis for year
  7. Why Trump’s threats to birthright citizenship spark fear
  8. Christie’s 2024 bid set to make criticism of Trump a central focus
  9. Maxwell Frost slams DeSantis on stage at DC Paramore concert
  10. Hannity says he’s not ‘interested in facilitating or listening’ to ...
  11. NH Republican flips endorsement from Trump to DeSantis, citing criticism of Fox ...
  12. Progressive losses mount: Here are five big disappointments
  13. DeSantis defines ‘woke’ as ‘a war on the truth’ after Trump said people ...
  14. ‘Your speech is violence’: the left’s new mantra to justify campus ...
  15. US takes ‘countermeasures’ against Russia’s violations of nuclear treaty
  16. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  17. Political winners and losers from the debt ceiling drama 
  18. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
Load more

Video

See all Video