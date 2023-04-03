trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Ricochet, San Diego’s surfing therapy dog, dies at 15

by AP - 04/03/23 4:45 PM ET
by AP - 04/03/23 4:45 PM ET
FILE – Patrick Ivison, 15, and Ricochet, a golden retriever surfing partner, cruising toward shore during a surfing session at the Cardiff State Beach in San Diego. Ricochet, the beloved Golden Retriever who found her calling as a therapy dog when she learned to surf, has died in Southern California. The 15-year-old dog helped countless…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ricochet, the beloved Golden Retriever who found her calling as a therapy dog when she learned to surf, has died in Southern California.

The 15-year-old canine helped countless veterans and kids during more than a decade providing therapy in the waves off San Diego, according to her owner Judy Fridono.

The dog, who died Friday, was diagnosed with liver cancer last August, she said.

Ricochet was trained to be a service animal, but the energetic pup was more fond of chasing birds than assisting with household chores, Fridono said.

The canine’s mission became clear in 2009, when she got on a surfboard with quadriplegic surfer Patrick Ivison. A viral video of their ride got more than 6 million views.

“That day she hopped on the board with Patrick, she was reborn,” Fridono said in a 2012 interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune. “She kept running back to the water with her tail wagging like she could finally tell me, ‘This is what I want to do.’”

For the rest of her life, Ricochet helped kids with special needs, wounded service members and families of fallen veterans.

She worked as a therapy dog for Pawsitive Teams and the Naval Medical Center San Diego where she supported people with trauma, anxiety and other emotional challenges, the Union-Tribune said.

In addition, Ricochet helped raise $1 million for charity and the donation of more than 1 million bowls of food for homeless animals, the newspaper said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  2. 13 questions and answers on Trump’s indictment
  3. Finland to join NATO on Tuesday. What will it take for Sweden to follow?
  4. Will Trump be muzzled? Judge faces critical gag order choice 
  5. NY judge rules no video cameras in court during Trump’s arraignment: reports
  6. Seaweed bloom reaches record size: ‘Major beaching events are inevitable’
  7. Who is Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s arraignment
  8. Republicans grapple with their weakness among Generation Z voters
  9. NYC mayor warns Greene over Trump: 'Be on your best behavior'
  10. Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’
  11. Greene says NYC mayor is ‘delusional,’ trying to curb her First Amendment ...
  12. Texas judge orders banned books returned to library shelves
  13. Home prices soar suddenly after several months of declines
  14. Russian offensive falters as Ukraine eyes counterattack
  15. One in four college applicants avoids entire states for political reasons
  16. Tennessee lawmakers stripped of committees after joining gun violence protests
  17. Haberman: Trump ‘extremely angry,’ family ‘rattled’ following indictment
  18. Giuliani argues that Trump’s hush money payments were a ‘business expense’
Load more

Video

See all Video