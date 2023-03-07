trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Roman shrine uncovered beneath graveyard in central England

by AP - 03/07/23 8:28 AM ET
by AP - 03/07/23 8:28 AM ET

LONDON (AP) — Archaeologists have uncovered what they believe to be a Roman shrine beneath a former graveyard in the grounds of a cathedral in central England.

Experts from the University of Leicester said Tuesday that they found what appears to be the cellar of a Roman building and a fragment of a 1,800-year-old altar stone during excavations in the grounds of Leicester Cathedral.

“There’s always been this folk tale that there was a Roman temple underneath the cathedral,” said Mathew Morris, excavation director for the University of Leicester’s Archaeological Services.

“Until now, there’s been no way of being able to say whether there was or not,” he added, but the new findings reveal that “there is definitely a Roman place of worship underneath the cathedral.”

Morris and his team believe the cellar, nearly 10 feet (3 meters) below the ground, was built in the second century. Several pieces of Roman pottery and coins were also found at the site.

The Romans built a fort around A.D. 50 in Leicester, a settlement known as Ratae Corieltauvorum.

The dig was part of a multi-million-pound project to restore Leicester Cathedral, thought to have first been built in the 11th century. The cathedral is now home to the tomb of Richard III, England’s last Plantagenet king and the last English monarch to have died in battle. He died in 1485.

The University of Leicester’s archaeological team found the medieval king’s remains a decade ago in a Leicester city center parking lot. He was reinterred in the cathedral in 2015.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 footage sparks bipartisan outrage
  2. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
  3. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  4. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  5. McCarthy says he doesn’t regret sharing Jan. 6 footage with Tucker Carlson
  6. McConnell says Fox News made ‘a mistake’ by underplaying violence of Jan. 6
  7. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  8. Documentarian Ken Burns says DeSantis bills are like ‘Soviet system’
  9. Elon Musk spats with former Twitter employee with disability
  10. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  11. A quarter of parents lied about their children’s COVID-19 status: study
  12. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy’s moves box in some Senate Dems
  13. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  14. Rupert Murdoch: Hannity, Ingraham ‘went too far’ in promoting Trump’s ...
  15. Veterans group: Ban Fox News on military bases
  16. Schumer to vote for GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill
  17. WeightWatchers makes move into hot Ozempic market
  18. Ronny Jackson jabs Biden over cancerous lesion removal
Load more

Video

See all Video