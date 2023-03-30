trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Indiana

by AP - 03/30/23 1:42 AM ET
by AP - 03/30/23 1:42 AM ET

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A 16-month-old boy was fatally shot by his 5-year-old sibling at a northwestern Indiana apartment, authorities said.

The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and fatally shot the boy, who was identified as Isiah Johnson, police said late Tuesday.

Lafayette police Lt. Matt Gard said someone outside of the apartment called 911 after the shooting to report that a child was not breathing.

“There was one adult and two children inside the apartment,” Gard told the Journal & Courier.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday to determine the child’s cause and manner of death.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning and the case remains under investigation, police said.

When the investigation is completed, officials said the case will be sent to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine if charges might be filed.

Lafayette is located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s historic indictment: Five takeaways
  2. DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition
  3. McCarthy vows to hold Bragg ‘and his unprecedented abuse of power to ...
  4. ‘This is a mockery and a disgrace’: House weaponization panel descends into ...
  5. READ: Trump's response to indictment in hush money case
  6. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  7. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  8. NYPD orders every member of department to report in uniform following Trump ...
  9. Here’s what 2024 Republicans have said about Trump’s indictment
  10. What lawmakers are saying about Trump’s indictment
  11. Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels hush money case
  12. ‘It’s embarrassing’: Progressives slam Trump indictment in Stormy Daniels ...
  13. New study finds plants ‘scream’ when stressed or injured, raising questions ...
  14. ‘You don’t want to fall for this’: BBB warns of smart TV scam
  15. North Dakota governor vetoes bill restricting transgender students’ pronouns
  16. White House defends ‘respectful’ relationship with Manchin after ...
  17. Michael Cohen says he believes Trump is ‘petrified’ over indictment
  18. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
Load more

Video

See all Video