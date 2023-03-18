trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Supervisor in Tyre Nichols’ death retired before firing

by AP - 03/18/23 4:49 PM ET
by AP - 03/18/23 4:49 PM ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis police supervisor on scene when Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by officers retired with his benefits the day before a hearing to fire him, according to documents filed to revoke his law enforcement certification.

Lt. DeWayne Smith was identified Friday in records obtained by media outlets as the officer that officials said earlier this month had retired before his termination hearing.

Some Memphis City Council members were upset an officer was allowed to retire before steps could be taken to fire them, including the council’s vice-chairman JB Smiley Jr., who said it didn’t seem fair that the then-unidentified officer could keep pension and other benefits.

“I just don’t like the fact that his parents are paying this officer to go on and live and that’s troubling,” Smiley said.

The attorney for Nichols’ family said the department should not have let Smith “cowardly sidestep the consequences of his actions” and retire after 25 years.

“We call for Memphis police and officials to do everything in their power to hold Lt. Smith and all of those involved fully accountable,” attorney Ben Crump said.

Seven other Memphis officers were fired after Nichols died following a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and five of them are charged with second-degree murder. Smith is not charged in Nichols’ death.

Nichols, 29, was pulled roughly from his car as an officer threatened to shock him with a Taser. He ran, but was chased down. Video showed five officers held him down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother.

The decertification documents against Lt. Smith reveal additional details about his actions that night.

Smith heard Nichols say “I can’t breathe” as he was propped up against a squad car, but failed to get him medical care or remove his handcuffs, according to the report.

Smith also didn’t get reports from other officers about using force and told Nichols’ family he was driving under the influence even though there was no information to support a charge, the documents said. Investigators said Smith decided without evidence that Nichols was on drugs or drunk and video captured him telling Nichols “you done took something” when he arrived at the scene.

Additionally, Smith did not wear his body camera — violating police department policy. His actions were captured on the body cameras of other officers, documents said.

The U.S. Department of Justice is currently reviewing the Memphis Police Department policies on the use of force, de-escalation strategies and specialized units in response to Nichols’ death.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Cohen says Trump calls for protest against Manhattan DA probe signals desire ...
  2. Get ready for Manhattan DA’s made-for-TV Trump prosecution: high on ...
  3. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  4. Only two large US cities are affordable for new home buyers
  5. Pence on Trump calls for protests against indictment: ‘Violence will not be ...
  6. Alex Jones transferring assets to family and friends, evading payments to Sandy ...
  7. 32-hour workweek bill reintroduced in Congress: Will it pass?
  8. Hawley in back-and-forth with local reporter: ‘Just want to make sure ...
  9. Republican lawmakers blast potential Trump indictment as ‘politically ...
  10. Cruz urges Texas bar for careful consideration of Stanford graduates following ...
  11. Police supervisor in Tyre Nichols’ death retired with benefits day prior to ...
  12. Florida textbook altered to remove references to Rosa Parks’s race: report
  13. Trump suggests he will be arrested Tuesday, calls for supporters to ‘protest, ...
  14. Top ‘weaponization’ subcommittee Democrat: Jim Jordan ‘not an honest ...
  15. Here’s why the ‘too big to fail’ banks bailed out First Republic
  16. Democratic rep says he might vote in favor of impeaching Mayorkas over border ...
  17. Kari Lake, Doug Mastriano amplify GOP anxiety over pro-Trump candidates in 2024
  18. Trump attorney says ‘there won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago’ if he’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video