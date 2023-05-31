trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Twitter may be worth one-third what Musk paid for it last fall as Fidelity marks down investment

by The Associated Press - 05/31/23 9:51 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 05/31/23 9:51 AM ET
FILE - Twitter logos hang outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Twitter may now be worth one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform just seven months ago. Financial services company Fidelity has reduced the market value of its equity stake in Twitter for a third time, now putting it at $6.55 billion. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
FILE – Twitter logos hang outside the company’s offices in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Twitter may now be worth one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform just seven months ago. Financial services company Fidelity has reduced the market value of its equity stake in Twitter for a third time,…

Twitter may now be worth one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform just seven months ago.

Financial services company Fidelity has reduced the market value of its equity stake in Twitter for a third time, now putting it at $6.55 billion. That’s down from the nearly $20 billion Fidelity valued its stake at in October.

It is unclear how Fidelity came up with its valuation figures, but as a public company it’s required to provide investors with updates on its holdings. Because Twitter is a private company now called X Holdings Corp., information about its finances can’t be verified.

Musk took control of Twitter in October, after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The CEO of Tesla, who also owns SpaceX, bought Twitter for $44 billion.

The billionaire financed the purchase with funds including loans from a group of banks. Musk has said the $44 billion price tag for Twitter was too high but that the company had great potential.

By April Musk was telling the BBC that running Twitter has been “ quite painful ” but that the social media company is now roughly breaking even after he acquired it late last year. Musk predicted at the time that Twitter could become “cash flow positive” in the current quarter “if current trends continue.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  3. ‘Soft food’ to ‘good faith’: How Biden and McCarthy came together on ...
  4. House passes debt ceiling bill in big win for McCarthy: Five takeaways
  5. Paul to force tough debt ceiling vote to cut total spending 
  6. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  7. The Memo: How Chris Christie could be a wild card in 2024 GOP race
  8. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  9. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  10. Debt ceiling vote recap: McCarthy lauds deal, pledges to get more work done
  11. The Roberts Court takes aim at the Establishment Clause
  12. Republicans and Democrats who bucked party leaders by voting no
  13. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  14. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  15. How Democrats can win noncollege voters without giving in to racism
  16. Oklahoma Supreme Court strikes down two laws restricting abortion
  17. Special counsel subpoenas Trump White House staffers over Krebs firing: report
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Congress poised to avert default in victory for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video