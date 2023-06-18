trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Wyndham Clark plays big and becomes a major champion at the US Open

by DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press - 06/18/23 10:08 PM ET
by DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press - 06/18/23 10:08 PM ET

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wyndham Clark always carried the message from his late mother to “play big.” Nothing was bigger than Sunday when he held off Rory McIlroy with one clutch shot after another to become a U.S. Open champion.

The final act was two putts from 60 feet away on the 18th hole at Los Angeles Country Club, and the 29-year-old Clark pumped his fist when it settled a foot away. He tapped that in for an even-par 70 and a one-shot victory over McIlroy and so many other stars.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, couldn’t catch him. Neither could British Open champion Cameron Smith or Rickie Fowler, who played in the final group for the third time in a major and watched an exquisite performance by Clark, playing for the third time on the weekend in a major.

Clark let loose his emotions at the end, looking to the blue sky in tears and covering his face with his cap as he sobbed on the green.

He thought about quitting golf when he struggled 10 years ago with his mother, Lise, dying of breast cancer. He didn’t qualify for the the majors until two years ago. And now he has two victories in six weeks, with more big moments to come.

For McIlroy, it was more major disappointment. He opened with a birdie and didn’t make another one the rest of the day. He hung around when Clark began to falter, though McIlroy missed fairways and couldn’t buy a putt, similar to the British Open last summer at St. Andrews. He closed with a 70.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s attacks on FBI, DOJ create Senate GOP faultline
  2. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  3. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  4. GOP House Intel chair says Trump classified documents case ‘of grave ...
  5. Hutchinson warns Republicans to ‘back off’ allegations DOJ has been ...
  6. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  7. GOP leaders face down conservative threats to paralyze House again
  8. Christie, Barr compare Trump to a child
  9. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  10. FBI, airport fights put DC-area senators in spotlight
  11. Trump’s prosecutor faces a very high bar, and so far he has fallen short
  12. ‘Magic’ mushroom use by young adults has nearly doubled in three years
  13. DeSantis appeals to voters in Nevada speech: ‘We need to restore sanity’
  14. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  15. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  16. Don’t hide the truth about who made violent threats against Target
  17. Most Americans support Trump pardon if he’s convicted, sentenced to jail in ...
  18. Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen denied bid for early release from probation
Load more

Video

See all Video