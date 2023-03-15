trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

1 dead, 1 missing after southern Utah canyon floods

by SAM METZ, Associated Press - 03/15/23 1:36 PM ET
by SAM METZ, Associated Press - 03/15/23 1:36 PM ET

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — One man is dead and another is still missing after floodwaters poured into a slot canyon in southern Utah, endangering three groups of hikers who had to be hoisted out via helicopter Tuesday.

Kane County Sheriff’s Lt. Allen Alldredge said the man who was found dead and the man who remains missing were among a group of three hiking south to Lees Ferry across the Utah-Arizona border. The third man was rescued and taken to the hospital, where he was being treated for hypothermia and bodily injury after days of exposure.

Alldredge said authorities received a call Monday from the spouse of a hiker who had not returned home from a hike they began Friday. The hikers were on a multiday trek from Wire Pass to Lees Ferry through Buckskin Gulch’s sandstone features that includes multiple narrow slot canyons.

Authorities did not release any of the hiker’s names. Alldredge said the dead man was from the Tampa, Florida area.

The “atmospheric river” storms that swept parts of the western United States last weekend raised the water level in the canyons before additional floodwaters spilled into the slot canyons early this week. Authorities continued to search for the missing hiker as weather forecasts predicted additional rain Wednesday.

Two Utah Department of Public Safety helicopters surveyed the area looking for the missing hiker. After being called for the group of three, they also helped extract 11 other people stuck in frigid floodwaters who had called for help.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  2. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  3. Republicans help save Garcetti confirmation for India ambassador
  4. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  5. Dow falls 500 points as Credit Suisse concerns deepen fears of banking crisis
  6. GOP fears Mastriano redux as party zeroes in on McCormick in Pennsylvania
  7. Five key takeaways from the Russian jet-US drone incident
  8. Wellesley College students vote to admit trans men and nonbinary applicants
  9. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  10. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  11. Biden seeks to make Freedom Caucus his foil — and the face of the GOP 
  12. Banking wrap-up: What you need to know about the sector's turmoil
  13. Biden bank rescue provokes GOP uproar
  14. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  15. Trump lawyer, MSNBC’s Ari Melber interview turns heated
  16. Murphy worried DeSantis and Trump’s ‘support for Putin’ part of ...
  17. Conservative author Bethany Mandel struggles to come up with definition of ...
  18. Schumer slams DeSantis for saying Ukraine war not in ‘vital’ national ...
Load more

Video

See all Video