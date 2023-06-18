trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival

by AP - 06/18/23 9:05 AM ET
by AP - 06/18/23 9:05 AM ET

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — Two people were killed and three were injured in a shooting near a Washington state campground area hosting people attending a nearby music festival Saturday night, police said.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday it received a report of a shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the camping area near the small city of George, 149 miles (239 kilometers) east of Seattle. Officers pursued the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

Organizers of the Beyond Wonderland electronic music festival said on social media that Sunday’s events at the Gorge Amphitheatre were canceled. The shooting occurred on the campgrounds adjacent to the concert stages, the sheriff’s office said. Concert organizers described the location as an “overflow camping area.”

KREM-TV reported the shooter was among the three injured. That was according to Kyle Foreman, public information officer with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  2. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  3. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  4. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  5. Most Americans support Trump pardon if he’s convicted, sentenced to jail in ...
  6. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  7. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  8. George Conway says there is a ‘substantial possibility’ Trump will go to ...
  9. Abbott signs bill to bar diversity, equity and inclusion offices from Texas ...
  10. Biden: ‘I’m not going to make it easier’ for Ukraine to join NATO
  11. The Memo: Trump’s legal defenses draw derision — even from some ...
  12. Juneteenth at year two marked by commercial, political challenges
  13. Nine reasons Biden should pardon Trump
  14. Trump claims Biden pressed DOJ to create ‘fake indictment’ in latest attack
  15. Could Trump defy the odds again?
  16. The GOP’s ‘pardon me’ primary
  17. More Republicans want to take the fight to Mexico’s cartels. Experts say ...
  18. Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen denied bid for early release from probation
Load more

Video

See all Video