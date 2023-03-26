trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

2 officers killed in Louisiana police helicopter crash

by AP - 03/26/23 4:54 PM ET
by AP - 03/26/23 4:54 PM ET

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Baton Rouge police officers died Sunday when their helicopter crashed into a sugarcane field, Louisiana authorities said.

The Robinson R-44 helicopter went out at 2 a.m. to help with a pursuit and never returned, local media reported. The aircraft’s disappearance wasn’t noticed for several hours, when a search was launched. The wreckage was found before 11 a.m.

The names of the officers have not been released.

“On behalf of the City of Baton Rouge, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and colleagues of the BRPD officers who tragically lost their lives,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said on Twitter.

Baton Rouge police officials did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hunter Biden probes put GOP under some pressure
  2. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  3. Trump troubles, McConnell absence create GOP leadership vacuum
  4. How the world is responding to Putin’s threat of nukes in Belarus
  5. Lofgren says Trump rhetoric around Bragg case ‘more overt and blatant’ than ...
  6. Satellite images show 5,000-mile seaweed belt creeping closer to US
  7. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  8. Jon Stewart says Senate is ‘like an assisted-living facility’
  9. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report — Finger pointing threatens debt limit deal
  11. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  12. Trump lawyer: Former president’s attack on Bragg was ‘ill-advised’
  13. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  14. Attorney says Trump ‘assumed’ he would be arrested: ‘He was reacting ...
  15. McCarthy says House will press ahead with TikTok bill after CEO’s testimony
  16. Politics are increasingly a dating dealbreaker — especially for women 
  17. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  18. Italian mayor defends Florida principal forced out over ‘David’ statue
Load more

Video

See all Video