trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Casualties reported after Army helicopters crash in Kentucky

by AP - 03/30/23 6:42 AM ET
by AP - 03/30/23 6:42 AM ET
FILE - A New York National Guard Sikorsky Blackhawk UH-60 helicopter is seen on this Sept. 9, 2011 file photo.
Hans Pennink/Associated Press
FILE – A New York National Guard Sikorsky Blackhawk UH-60 helicopter is seen on this Sept. 9, 2011 file photo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two Army helicopters crashed in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission, causing several casualties, military officials said.

The two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky, according to a statement from Fort Campbell.

The 101st Airborne confirmed the crash, saying on Twitter it resulted in “several casualties” but did not specify whether those were injuries or deaths.

“Right now our focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved,” it added.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear had said earlier that fatalities were expected, adding that police and emergency officials were responding.

The crash is under investigation.

Fort Campbell is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Nashville.

Last month, two Tennessee National Guard pilots were killed when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed along an Alabama highway during a training exercise.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  2. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  3. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  4. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  5. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  6. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  7. Trump praises Manhattan grand jury a week after predicted arrest
  8. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  9. Texas Republican threatens to vote 'no' on debt ceiling if GOP brings up ...
  10. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  11. House Democrats vent frustration after Biden reversal on COVID-19 emergency ...
  12. GOP downplays importance of budget with debt ceiling looming
  13. Christie ups profile with acerbic attacks on Trump
  14. ‘Not trying to ban booty videos’: Paul blocks Hawley’s TikTok bill as ...
  15. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  16. GOP rep tells defense chief ‘you will lose’ fight over abortion policy
  17. WATCH: Lawmakers get in shouting match outside House floor over gun control
  18. House lawmakers roast regulators over failed banks
Load more

Video

See all Video