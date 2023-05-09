trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

$3.4M fine proposed over 2021 California oil pipeline leak

by AP - 05/09/23 8:14 PM ET
by AP - 05/09/23 8:14 PM ET
FILE - Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach in Corona Del Mar after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is proposing a nearly $3.4 million fine for Amplify Energy Corp over the oil pipeline spill that fouled Southern California beaches.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
FILE – Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach in Corona Del Mar after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is proposing a nearly $3.4 million fine for Amplify Energy Corp over the oil pipeline spill that fouled Southern California beaches.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An energy company should be fined nearly $3.4 million for safety violations involving a 2021 oil pipeline spill that fouled Southern California beaches, a federal regulator said.

Amplify Energy Corp. ignored 83 alarms indicating the offshore pipeline had leaked and failed to notify federal authorities or shut down the pipeline to San Pedro Bay until 17 hours after the first alarms, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said in a letter proposing the fine that was sent April 6 to the company’s president.

An email to the Houston-based firm seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday.

The pipeline carries oil to shore from platforms in San Pedro Bay, near the Los Angeles and Long Beach harbors.

The October 2021 spill of 25,000 gallons (94,600 liters) of crude oil created a miles-wide sheen in the ocean and sent blobs of crude ashore, primarily affecting the cities of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. It further shuttered beaches for a week and fisheries for more than a month, oiled birds and threatened area wetlands.

Amplify Energy said the spill was linked to damage from two ships it accused of dragging anchors and striking the pipeline during a January 2021 storm. It reached an $85 million settlement with the vessel companies.

Southern California fishermen, tourism companies and property owners sued Amplify and the shipping vessels seeking compensation for their losses. Amplify agreed to pay $50 million and the vessel companies agreed to pay $45 million to settle those lawsuits.

Amplify also reached a plea deal with federal authorities for negligently discharging crude.

The company announced last month that it received approval from federal regulatory agencies to restart the pipeline.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  2. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  3. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
  4. Former Trump press secretary says harassment was ‘really bad’
  5. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  6. DeSantis won the first round against Disney: He should have walked away
  7. Trump returns to CNN: Five things to watch
  8. How the 14th Amendment could solve the debt crisis
  9. Five takeaways from Trump’s Manhattan sexual abuse verdict
  10. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  11. Texas Republican calls for Santos to be expelled after indictment
  12. Schumer seeks to drive wedge in GOP: McCarthy was ‘lone holdout’ on default
  13. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  14. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  15. READ: Federal criminal indictment against George Santos
  16. Santos accused of using donor money to buy designer clothes
  17. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  18. Trump says he will appeal E. Jean Carroll case over ‘unconstitutional ...
Load more

Video

See all Video