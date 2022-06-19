trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

by The Associated Press - 06/19/22 3:34 PM ET

NEW CASTLE, N.H. (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said.

The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.

The Coast Guard and the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol posted photos of the flames and thick black smoke pouring from the vessel.

Three passengers, as well as two dogs, jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed in flames. They were rescued by other boats.

The passengers, identified as Arthur Watson, 67, and Diane Watson, 57, both of New Canaan, Connecticut, and Jarrod Tubbs, 33, of Jupiter, Florida, were taken to a hospital, treated and released.

Despite efforts to save the yacht, it drifted into Maine waters and eventually sank about two hours after the 911 initial call, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. The seven Senate seats most likely to ...
  2. Texas GOP adopts anti-LGBTQ platform, ...
  3. Trump’s path back to the Oval Office
  4. The big flaw in Biden’s plan to ...
  5. Kinzinger predicts 2024 elections ...
  6. Signs of tension rise between ...
  7. Yellen: Federal gas tax holiday ...
  8. Zelensky vows to retake southern ...
  9. More Americans say Trump should face ...
  10. Juan Williams: Chaos beckons if the ...
  11. Seven presidential contenders for the ...
  12. The least worst option in Ukraine
  13. What if Russia’s army fails in ...
  14. Jan. 6 committee is telling a ...
  15. House Democrat calls for Clarence ...
  16. Republican who voted to impeach Trump ...
  17. DeSantis escalates feud with White ...
  18. Five ways the Fed’s interest rate ...
Load more

Video

See all Video