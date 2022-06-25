trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Police: 1 slain, 2 wounded in Illinois warehouse shooting

by The Associated Press - 06/25/22 12:01 PM ET

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — One person has been killed and two others wounded in a shooting Saturday at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago.

Bolingbrook police responded about 6:25 a.m. to reports of the shooting at the WeatherTech facility, Capt. Anthony Columbus told WLS-TV.

The suspected shooter fled the building, but was found about 9:25 a.m. and taken into custody, police said.

The victims were taken to hospitals where one later died, police said. Another was in critical condition and the third was treated and released.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Thomas calls for overturning ...
  2. Senate retirement bill benefits ...
  3. Marjorie Taylor Greene swarmed ...
  4. Next big fight looms over abortion ...
  5. Increasingly abandoned and ...
  6. These companies will cover abortion ...
  7. Here's when adults gain the most ...
  8. Whitmer files motion asking state ...
  9. Roe demise shows conservative Supreme ...
  10. Women will thrive in a post-Roe world
  11. ‘Victimless rights’ at risk? How ...
  12. What to expect in the post-Roe world
  13. DeSantis vows Florida will expand ...
  14. France rules against burkini swimwear ...
  15. Former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey ...
  16. Biden heads to Europe amid domestic ...
  17. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin ...
  18. Fox News’s Bret ...
Load more

Video

See all Video