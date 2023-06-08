trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring dozens

by AP - 06/08/23 6:29 PM ET
by AP - 06/08/23 6:29 PM ET
Three Memorial Hermann Life Flight Helicopters transported five injured members of the Bayou City Fellowship Youth Group after an elevated walkway collapsed at Stahlman Park in Surfside Beach, Texas, Thursday, Jun. 8, 2023. Nearly two dozen teenagers from a summer camp were injured when an elevated walkway collapsed Thursday in the beachside city in Texas, with five flown to the hospital by helicopter. (Mike Felix/The Brazosport Facts via AP)
Three Memorial Hermann Life Flight Helicopters transported five injured members of the Bayou City Fellowship Youth Group after an elevated walkway collapsed at Stahlman Park in Surfside Beach, Texas, Thursday, Jun. 8, 2023. Nearly two dozen teenagers from a summer camp were injured when an elevated walkway collapsed Thursday in the beachside city in Texas, with five flown to the hospital by helicopter. (Mike Felix/The Brazosport Facts via AP)

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (AP) — Nearly two dozen teenagers from a summer camp were injured when an elevated walkway collapsed Thursday in a beachside city in Texas, with five flown to the hospital by helicopter.

None of the injuries were expected to be life-threatening, Brazoria County officials said. The cause of the walkway collapse in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of downtown Houston, was under investigation.

Surfside Beach Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Justin Mills said his department responded to an emergency call at 12:34 p.m. and set up landing areas for the medical helicopters.

Sharon Trower, public information officer for Brazoria County, said all of the victims were between 14 and 18 years old and from the Bayou City Fellowship summer camp. The five taken by helicopter were flown to Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston. Six were taken to local hospitals by ambulance, and about 10 more were taken to hospitals by private vehicles, Trower said.

Memorial Hermann officials and Bayou City Fellowship camp officials did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Aerial video from TV station KTRK showed the walkway appears to be made from wood and leads to a building.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  2. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  3. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  4. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  5. Here’s what we know about the 7 counts Trump is facing in classified ...
  6. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  7. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  8. Dems accuse GOP’s FBI witness of lying to Congress, refer matter to Garland
  9. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  10. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  11. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
  12. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  13. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  14. Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify ‘secret information’: CNN
  15. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  16. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  17. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  18. Trump indictment talk puts spotlight on frayed Meadows relationship
Load more

Video

See all Video