trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation

by JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press - 03/10/23 2:33 PM ET
by JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press - 03/10/23 2:33 PM ET

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a ninth grade South Carolina student who said she was accosted by a teacher for walking to class instead of stopping and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance are suing the teacher, principal, school district and state education officials.

Marissa Barnwell said she was walking quietly to class and decided not to stop for the pledge or a moment of silence that followed. A teacher yelled at her, confronted her and pushed her against a wall.

Barnwell was then sent to the principal’s office, which she said was humiliating because she feared she was in trouble. The principal sent her back to class, but Barnwell said he never let her know that the teacher was wrong and she was right.

“I was completely and utterly disrespected,” Barnwell, 15, said at a news conference Thursday, according to The State newspaper. “No one has apologized, no one has acknowledged my hurt. … The fact that the school is defending that kind of behavior is unimaginable.”

Barnwell’s parents are suing the River Bluff High School teacher, the principal, Lexington School District 1, and the South Carolina Education Department in federal court, saying they violated the girl’s civil rights and her First Amendment rights to both free speech or not to speak at all.

A state law passed more than 30 years ago requires public schools to play the Pledge of Allegiance at a specific time every day.

But that law also prohibits punishing anyone who refuses to recite the pledge as long as they are not disruptive or do not infringe on others.

“The thing that’s beautiful about America is we have freedoms,” said Tyler Bailey, the family’s lawyer. “Students in our schools should feel safe, they should not be feel threatened for exercising their constitutional rights.”

Barnwell said she called her parents in tears and they said the teacher, principal or district never responded.

Lexington School District 1 said its attorney is working on a response to the lawsuit and didn’t have any additional comment. River Bluff High School’s website indicates the teacher and principal are still working at the school.

“I was just in disbelief,” Barnwell said, adding that she told the teacher, “Get your hands off of me.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump indictment? Possibility throws wrench into campaign plans
  2. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  3. Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’
  4. Biden selects new Air Force One design after discarding Trump’s
  5. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  6. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  7. 5 things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
  8. McConnell’s hospitalization raises questions for GOP’s future
  9. Santos denies organizing alleged credit card scam, claims he did nothing ‘of ...
  10. Youngkin calls for gender-neutral bathrooms after question from transgender ...
  11. Former congressman convicted of insider trading
  12. Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
  13. Three in Texas sued for wrongful death after allegedly helping woman obtain ...
  14. Atmospheric river forces evacuations, leaves 2 dead in California
  15. ‘Disrespected’: 9th grader’s parents suing over Pledge of Allegiance ...
  16. You should change your password now on these 5 platforms
  17. Freedom Caucus lays out spending cut demands for debt limit
  18. Unrepentant US health agencies issue more bizarre directives
Load more

Video

See all Video