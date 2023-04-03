trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

About 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported

by AP - 04/03/23 2:49 AM ET
by AP - 04/03/23 2:49 AM ET
A train sits derailed near Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort west of St. Regis, Mont., Sunday, April 2, 2023. Montana Rail Link is investigating the derailment in which there were no injuries reported. (Ben Allan Smith/The Missoulian via AP)

PARADISE, Mont. (AP) — About 25 train cars derailed Sunday in northwestern Montana, with no injuries or evacuations reported, authorities said.

The cars, which were not believed to be carrying anything hazardous, derailed near the town of Paradise along the Clark Fork River, said Bill Brown, a dispatcher with the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters and representatives of Montana Rail Link, which was operating the train, were responding and investigating what the cars were carrying, he said.

Photos posted on social media show some of the cars appearing to dip just into the river.

The train cars did not release any hazardous materials, Montana Rail Link said in a statement. The company said the cause of the derailment was being investigated.

“We are committed to addressing any impacts to the area as a result of this accident, prioritizing the safety of our employees and the public, and understanding the reasons for this incident,” the company said.

Montana’s U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester said in separate tweets that they were monitoring the derailment and were in touch with local officials.

Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. NY judge rules no video cameras in court during Trump’s arraignment: reports
  2. Finland to join NATO on Tuesday. What will it take for Sweden to follow?
  3. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  4. 13 questions and answers on Trump’s indictment
  5. Greene says NYC mayor is ‘delusional,’ trying to curb her First Amendment ...
  6. Who is Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s arraignment
  7. Will Trump be muzzled? Judge faces critical gag order choice 
  8. Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’
  9. Republicans grapple with their weakness among Generation Z voters
  10. Seaweed bloom reaches record size: ‘Major beaching events are inevitable’
  11. NYC mayor warns Greene over Trump: 'Be on your best behavior'
  12. Barr: Trump should not testify in hush money case because ‘he lacks all self ...
  13. Tennessee lawmakers stripped of committees after joining gun violence protests
  14. Russian offensive falters as Ukraine eyes counterattack
  15. Home prices soar suddenly after several months of declines
  16. Here’s where US military will open bases in the Philippines in move to ...
  17. Greene defends calling Democrats ‘pedophiles,’ eliciting eye roll from ...
  18. States begin kicking people off Medicaid
Load more

Video

See all Video