trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Agents added to US Northern border amid crossing spike

by The Associated Press - 03/07/23 4:54 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/07/23 4:54 PM ET

Federal authorities have added 25 border patrol agents at a section of the northeastern U.S. border with Quebec in response to a spike in illegal crossings.

The team, which started on Monday, will help to deter and disrupt human smuggling activities in the sector that includes the border areas of New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and parts of upstate New York, a U.S. Custom and Border Protection spokesperson said in a statement.

“While the apprehension numbers are small compared to other areas with irregular migration flows, Swanton Sector apprehensions constitute a large change in this area,” the spokesperson said.

Last month, the death of a Mexican man who had just entered Vermont from Canada illegally highlighted the spike in illegal crossings along the border between Quebec and parts of New England, officials say. It marked the first death in recent memory of someone who crossed illegally in that area.

Statistics from U.S. Customs and Border Protection show that agents in the sector apprehended 1,513 illegal border crossers between Oct. 1, 2022 through Jan. 31, 2023, up from 160 in the same period the year before. But the total number apprehended along the entire northern border this fiscal year, 2,227, is a small fraction of those apprehended along the U.S.-Mexican border during that same period, 762,383.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 footage sparks bipartisan outrage
  2. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  3. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
  4. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  5. McConnell says Fox News made ‘a mistake’ by underplaying violence of Jan. 6
  6. McCarthy says he doesn’t regret sharing Jan. 6 footage with Tucker Carlson
  7. Documentarian Ken Burns says DeSantis bills are like ‘Soviet system’
  8. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  9. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  10. Schumer to vote for GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill
  11. Elon Musk spats with former Twitter employee with disability
  12. A quarter of parents lied about their children’s COVID-19 status: study
  13. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy’s moves box in some Senate Dems
  15. WeightWatchers makes move into hot Ozempic market
  16. Veterans group: Ban Fox News on military bases
  17. Rupert Murdoch: Hannity, Ingraham ‘went too far’ in promoting Trump’s ...
  18. Capitol Police says it reviewed just one Jan. 6 clip Tucker Carlson showed
Load more

Video

See all Video