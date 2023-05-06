trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Metal ductwork collapses, injures 6 at Colorado resort pool

by AP - 05/06/23 7:03 PM ET
by AP - 05/06/23 7:03 PM ET
This photo provided by Aurora Fire Rescue shows firetrucks parked outside Gaylord Rockies resort on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Aurora, Colo. Six people were hurt, two critically, when part of a heating and ventilation system collapsed at the resort pool in Colorado on Saturday, fire officials said. (Aurora Fire Rescue via AP)
This photo provided by Aurora Fire Rescue shows firetrucks parked outside Gaylord Rockies resort on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Aurora, Colo. Six people were hurt, two critically, when part of a heating and ventilation system collapsed at the resort pool in Colorado on Saturday, fire officials said. (Aurora Fire Rescue via AP)

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Six people were hurt — two critically — when part of a heating and ventilation system collapsed at a resort pool in Colorado on Saturday, fire officials said.

There were 50 to 100 guests in the pool when the collapse occurred about 9:50 a.m. at the Gaylord Rockies resort near Denver International Airport, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

Large metal ductwork and mechanical parts that were mounted on the ceiling crashed down upon the pool deck and into the water, covering nearly the entire area of the pool, agency spokeswoman Sherri-Jo Stowell said.

The victims suffered injuries that ranged from penetrating wounds and cuts to “injuries consistent with being crushed,” she said. She declined to release ages of the victims, citing department policy.

Fire Chief Alec Oughton said crews were already at the resort, running up and down its stairs for physical training, when the collapse happened.

An operator who answered the phone at the resort hung up on a reporter who called seeking comment.

The resort will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the collapse and will be responsible for keeping guests out of the pool area, Oughton said.

The resort and convention center has more than 1,000 rooms, a water park and meeting spaces.

Aurora officials said they expect a thorough investigation and thanked first responders.

“Our hearts go out to all those who were injured today, to their families and to those traumatized by witnessing what occurred,” city spokesman Ryan S. Luby said in a statement.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why Russia’s Wagner Group leader is ‘yelling mutiny’ in Ukraine war
  2. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  3. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  4. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  5. Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle
  6. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  7. Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
  8. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  9. Democratic senators urge Biden to allow states to sponsor noncitizens to expand ...
  10. Multiple people shot at Dallas-area outlet mall; gunman dead
  11. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  12. 10 questions answered on the debt limit
  13. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  14. Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit released
  15. McConnell warns he won’t back debt-ceiling increase without ‘substantive’ ...
  16. Pence vows to stand behind ‘principled jurist’ Clarence Thomas amid scrutiny
  17. State supreme courts up the stakes for Democrats in 2024
  18. Why Trump’s strategy of skipping a GOP debate is so risky
Load more

Video

See all Video