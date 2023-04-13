trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Anne Perry, crime writer with a murderous past, dead at 84

by AP - 04/13/23 4:20 PM ET
by AP - 04/13/23 4:20 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — Anne Perry, the best-selling crime novelist known for her Thomas Pitt and William Monk detective series and for her own murderous past that inspired the movie “Heavenly Creatures,” has died at age 84.

Perry died Monday in Los Angeles from complications of a stroke and several heart attacks, according to her literary agent in North America, Donald Maass.

Perry published more than 100 books, often set in Victorian England, with notable works including the novels “Death of a Stranger,” “Buckingham Palace Gardens” and one scheduled for September, “The Traitor Among Us.” She sold millions of copies and received some of the top honors for crime writing, among them an Edgar Award for the short story “Heroes” and an Agatha Award for lifetime achievement.

But another story, one of lasting notoriety, came from her own life.

Born Juliet Hulme, she was a London native whose diagnosis for tuberculosis led her family to seek a warmer climate, eventually settling in New Zealand. In school, she formed an intense friendship with classmate Pauline Parker. But in her mid-teens, in 1954, her parents were divorcing and she was told she would be moving to South Africa.

The two girls were devastated: In their despair, they plotted against Parker’s mother, Honore Parker, who had refused to let Pauline join Juliet in South Africa. The girls conspired to go on a picnic with Honore, reached an isolated place in a Christchurch park and murdered her, beating her repeatedly with a rock.

Because they were minors, the girls were spared the death penalty and instead each served five years in prison. Perry would later explain she felt obligated to help her friend, whom she feared might take her own life.

“She threatened to kill herself if I didn’t help,” Perry told The Guardian in 2003. “She was vomiting after every meal and losing weight all the time. I am sure now she was bulimic. I really believed she would take her life and I couldn’t face it.”

Director Peter Jackson, a New Zealand native, would draw upon the murder for “Heavenly Creatures,” a 1994 release that starred Kate Winslet as Juliet and Melanie Lynskey as Pauline.

Perry would later call prison “the best thing that ever happened” to her, a time for her to confront and acknowledge her actions. She renamed herself Anne Perry, moved to Scotland, joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and worked various jobs, including retail sales and as a flight attendant, before fulfilling a longtime dream and becoming a published writer.

Her first novel, “The Cater Street Hangman,” came out in 1979 and unveiled the husband-and-wife detective team of Thomas and Charlotte Pitt.

Years later, Perry began her Monk books with “The Face of a Stranger,” featuring the memory-impaired sleuth William Monk.

“I began the Monk series in order to explore a different, darker character, and to raise questions about responsibility, particularly that of a person for acts he cannot remember,” she wrote on her website. “How much of a person’s identity is bound up in memory? All our reactions, decisions, etc. spring from what we know, have experienced. We are in so many ways the sum of all we have been!”

Survivors include a brother, Jonathan Hulme.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump answered questions for more than 7 hours in New York fraud lawsuit
  2. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  3. 2024 Republicans descend upon NRA convention under shadow of mass shootings
  4. Dianne Feinstein faces down Democratic firestorm
  5. What we know about suspected Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira
  6. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  7. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  8. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  9. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
  10. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  11. Donald Trump Jr. blasts DeSantis for ‘campaigning in Ohio’ amid Florida ...
  12. Swalwell on Greene over leak remark: ‘This wouldn’t be the first time she ...
  13. What happens if Feinstein resigns?
  14. Missouri AG issues emergency order restricting gender-affirming health care
  15. Tech entrepreneur arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee
  16. Greene defends accused Ukraine documents leaker
  17. Key moments from the GOP-controlled House’s first 100 days
  18. Former Trump intelligence chief John Ratcliffe appears before Jan. 6 grand ...
Load more

Video

See all Video