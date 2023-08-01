trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

$1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing offers shot at 7th largest prize ever

by The Associated Press - 08/01/23 6:23 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 08/01/23 6:23 AM ET

An estimated $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot will be up for grabs Tuesday night, giving lottery players a chance to snap an unlucky streak that has stretched on for months.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to roll over again and again until it reached its status as tied for the seventh-largest in U.S. history. Tuesday night’s drawing will be the 30th since someone last won the jackpot.

The drought is due to a combination of poor luck and terrible odds, as the chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $1 million to $2, are significantly better.

The $1.05 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $527.9 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Devon Archer debate focuses on Hunter Biden ‘illusion of access’
  2. High school boys are trending conservative
  3. Katie Britt recovering at home after ‘sudden onset of numbness’ in ...
  4. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  5. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  6. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  7. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  8. Looming Trump Jan. 6 indictment could come Tuesday
  9. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  10. DeSantis says ‘we didn’t pick the fight’ on Florida slavery curriculum
  11. Democratic senators challenge Alito to testify before Congress 
  12. Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to halt his impeachment
  13. Tuberville blasts Biden’s Space Command decision: ‘This is absolutely not ...
  14. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  15. Harris: ‘Ridiculous’ to have to say slavery had no benefits
  16. Democrat downplays Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer’s testimony
  17. House Democrat calls on Comer to release transcript of Devon Archer testimony 
  18. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
Load more