1 shot, officer injured in Chicago police facility incident

by The Associated Press - 09/26/22 2:05 PM ET
Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city’s West Side, officials said. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city’s West Side, officials said.

Shots were fired shortly before noon at the building in Homan Square, police spokesman Tom Ahern told WGN-TV.

The officer was taken to Sinai Hospital in stable condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was not shot.

The other person was taken to another hospital in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.

The West Side police facility houses the department’s Evidence and Recovered Property Section, WGN reported.

Police were preparing to brief reporters on the incident Monday afternoon.

