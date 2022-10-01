trending:

1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting

by The Associated Press - 10/01/22 1:43 AM ET
Tulsa Police officers investigate the area outside of the McLain High School football stadium after a shooting during a football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Police say a teenager was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a high school homecoming football game in Oklahoma Friday night. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A teenager was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a high school homecoming football game in Oklahoma Friday night, police said.

The victims, both 17, were shot during the event at McLain High School for Science and Technology shortly before 10 p.m., according to a statement by the Tulsa Police Department posted on Twitter and Facebook.

“When Officers arrived, we found two victims amongst the crowd of hundreds. One 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene,” the post said.

The surviving victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has improved to stable condition, the statement said.

Several officers and a K-9 unit searched nearby neighborhoods but were not immediately able to find the suspected shooter, who ran away from the scene, police said.

Police said the suspect is believed to be another 17-year-old.

