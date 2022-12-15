trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

10-year-old accused of killing mom makes court appearance

by The Associated Press - 12/15/22 10:30 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/15/22 10:30 AM ET

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge has refused to lower the $50,000 bail imposed on a 10-year-old Milwaukee boy accused of intentionally killing his mother because she would not buy him a virtual reality headset.

The boy’s attorney argued during his initial court appearance Wednesday that the bail should be lowered from $50,000 to $100 because he has no source of income, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jane Carroll refused to lower the bail amount and also imposed travel restrictions on the boy, should bail be posted.

The boy initially told police that the Nov. 21 shooting was an accident, according to the criminal complaint. But later he said he intentionally aimed at his 44-year-old mom before shooting her because he was upset that she woke him early and did not buy him something he wanted, according to the complaint.

The boy was charged as an adult last month with alternate counts of first-degree intentional homicide or first-degree reckless homicide.

Wisconsin law requires children as young as 10 to be charged as adults for certain serious crimes, though the boy’s attorneys can seek to move the case to juvenile court. The boy, who family members said has mental health issues, is being held in juvenile detention.

The prosecutor in the case, Paul Dedinsky, asked the judge to require the boy to be released into the custody of a family member should he post bail. The judge did not impose that restriction.

The boy’s attorney, Angela Cunningham, argued that it would be “unheard of” to require a defendant in adult court to stay in the custody of a family member on pretrial release.

Carroll appeared to side with Cunningham on Wednesday, saying that if he is released, he should be placed on GPS monitoring.

The boy mostly kept his head down during the hearing. Carroll ordered that he not be placed in shackles or any other kind of restraints and forbade the media from publishing any personal information about him, including his image and address.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  2. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  3. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  4. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  5. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  6. The question Republicans dare not ask: Will Trump drop out of the 2024 ...
  7. GOP tempers flare as McCarthy pans McConnell’s spending strategy
  8. These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill
  9. National Archives releases thousands of JFK assassination records
  10. Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s desk
  11. Seven scenarios for McCarthy’s Speakership vote — ranked least to most ...
  12. California commission cuts paybacks to rooftop solar customers
  13. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  14. Senate rejects Manchin’s energy permitting amendment to defense bill
  15. Are you a Verizon customer? Here’s how to get free Netflix premium for 1 year
  16. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  17. ‘Only Kevin’ Republicans ramp up support for McCarthy
  18. Peter Thiel calls midterms ‘not merely disastrous but also depressing’ for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video