trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

15 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting

by The Associated Press - 11/01/22 4:11 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/01/22 4:11 AM ET

CHICAGO (AP) — As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood on Halloween night, Chicago police said.

According to WLS-TV, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said there are three juvenile victims: a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a teenager who may be 13 years old. The others wounded by gunfire are adults ranging in age from their 30s to their 50s. One person was struck by a car. The Chicago Fire Department said it sent at least 10 ambulances to the scene.

Brown said the drive-by shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. and was over in a matter of seconds. It was captured on police surveillance video, which investigators are reviewing.

Preliminary information indicates there were at least two shooters seen on the video, firing indiscriminately into the crowd.

Brown said the victims’ conditions range from non-life threatening injuries to critical condition. No fatalities were immediately reported. Police were waiting for their emergency treatment to be resolved so they can interview them.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive and get a description of the car and those responsible, Brown said. No one was in custody.

Brown said there were no known conflicts at the corner Monday night. Brown said there were several large groups at the corner, which is a popular gathering spot in the neighborhood. Some were reportedly attending a vigil.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  2. Pence: Post-2020 election meeting ...
  3. How the impending red wave could ...
  4. Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like ...
  5. Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the ...
  6. Political pressures divide, inflame ...
  7. Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi ...
  8. These five races will determine the ...
  9. Delta pilots overwhelmingly vote to ...
  10. Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ...
  11. Clinton wants Trump to pay her legal ...
  12. Supreme Court leaves TSA mask ...
  13. Elon Musk named sole director of ...
  14. Is the ‘secret majority’ about to ...
  15. Fox News’s Laura Ingraham says GOP ...
  16. Fetterman leading Oz by 5 points in ...
  17. Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake ...
  18. Seriously low diesel supply threatens ...
Load more

Video

See all Video