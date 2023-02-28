trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

$1M settlement in lawsuit over federal immigration raid

by The Associated Press - 02/28/23 1:22 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/28/23 1:22 PM ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a settlement of more than $1 million in a class action lawsuit that challenged a federal immigration raid at an eastern Tennessee meatpacking plant where about 100 people were arrested.

The settlement approved by U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough on Monday calls for the U.S. government to pay $475,000 to six individual plaintiffs and an additional $550,000 to a class settlement fund for nearly 100 workers detained almost five years ago, news outlets reported.

The lawsuit claimed the Southeastern Provision workers’ 4th and 5th Amendment constitutional rights were violated in April 2018 when armed officers raided the Bean Station plant, using racial slurs, shoving guns in their faces and punching one worker in the face. It also alleged that officers didn’t know workers’ identities or immigration statuses, only that many were Hispanic.

White workers at the plant, meanwhile, were not accosted, detained, searched or arrested, and many stood outside smoking during the raid, the lawsuit said.

During the raid, officers were helping to execute an Internal Revenue Service search warrant for financial documents related to James Brantley, the plant’s owner. Agents did not have warrants for the arrest of any of the workers — only to search the business for tax violations, according to the lawsuit.

Brantley later pleaded guilty to federal charges of employing unauthorized immigrants, tax evasion and wire fraud.

“Today, justice was served to the Latinx workers, and their community, who took a stand against federal agents targeting them because of their ethnicity,” said Meredith Stewart, senior supervising attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Immigrant Justice Project. “The unprecedented, court-approved settlement demonstrates that we, as a nation, will not tolerate racial profiling.”

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  2. Vance pitches PPP for Ohio while other Republicans say to wait
  3. Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security
  4. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  5. Schumer, Jeffries ask Murdoch to stop Fox hosts lying about 2020 election 
  6. Lightfoot ousted as Chicago mayor
  7. The shepherd boy, the wolf and the threat to Israeli democracy
  8. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  9. Student loan forgiveness: Key statements from each justice
  10. House Republican eyeing legislation to prevent Santos from profiting off ...
  11. Feehery: Progressive DC government turning city into a dystopia
  12. These beaches are ‘the best of the best’ in US, according to Tripadvisor
  13. Top takeaways from student loan forgiveness arguments at the Supreme Court
  14. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  15. Hemorrhaging losses, the Fed’s problems are now the taxpayer’s
  16. Murdoch: Hannity was ‘privately disgusted’ with Trump after 2020 election
  17. 10 key figures who will — and won’t — be at CPAC
  18. Watch live: Garland testifies before Senate panel at oversight hearing
Load more

Video

See all Video