trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

2 rescued after plane hits transmission tower in Maryland

by The Associated Press - 11/28/22 12:42 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/28/22 12:42 PM ET
A small plane rests on live power lines after crashing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Montgomery Village, a northern suburb of Gaithersburg, Md. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) — Crews on Monday rescued the injured pilot and passenger of a small plane that crashed into a Maryland electricity transmission tower, knocking out power for tens of thousands of customers and leaving the aircraft dangling 10 stories off the ground.

The plane crashed into the tower that supports high-tension lines at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday and got stuck about 100 feet (30 meters) above the ground, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said. The crash happened about a mile from the Montgomery County Airpark in Montgomery Village, a Washington, D.C., suburb. It knocked out power in the surrounding area and caused Metrorail delays.

Video from the scene showed numerous rescue personnel and vehicles surrounding the tower shortly after it happened. At the time of the crash, the conditions were misty and rainy, said Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for the county’s Fire & Rescue Service.

Piringer said the rescue was complicated by the fact that the lines were live when the plane hit.

After electrical workers made sure it was safe to try to reach the pilot and passenger, who were in contact with authorities via cellphone and were anxious to be rescued, crews secured the plane to the tower at around 12:15 a.m. Monday and took the two to safety a few minutes later, officials said.

The State Police identified the pilot as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C., and the passenger as Janet Williams, 66, of Marrero, Louisiana. Both had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and hypothermia set in while they waited to be rescued, Goldstein said. Their rescue was faster than anticipated since the pilot and passenger were able to assist, he said.

The plane was later lowered to the ground revealing a crushed front end.

The single-engine Mooney M20J had departed White Plains, New York, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The FAA, National Transportation Safety Board and Maryland State Police are investigating.

The utility Pepco had reported that power was temporarily cut to about 120,000 customers in Montgomery County, but it was restored to most of them before the people were rescued.

The county’s public school system closed its schools and offices Monday due to the outage’s impact on safety and school operations.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  2. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  3. Speaker’s committee removal powers are limited
  4. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  5. Manchin’s side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster
  6. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  7. Trump takes sharp GOP criticism over meeting with white nationalist
  8. House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
  9. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  10. GOP senators slam Trump over dinner with white supremacist
  11. Supreme Court responds to lawmakers over alleged Hobby Lobby leak
  12. Same-sex marriage bill advances one step closer to Senate passage
  13. A Montana ‘mountain man’ goes to court to protect his property rights
  14. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  15. USMNT’s Tyler Adams asked by Iranian reporter about being Black, representing ...
  16. Don Lemon presses Trump-era official on Nick Fuentes dinner: ‘It sounds like ...
  17. CNN announces changes to White House team
  18. What to know about GOP election challenges in Arizona’s Maricopa County
Load more

Video

See all Video