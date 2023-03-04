trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio

by The Associated Press - 03/04/23 9:52 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/04/23 9:52 PM ET
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled on one another after derailing at a train crossing with Ohio 41 in Clark County, Ohio, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Bill Lackey/Springfield-News Sun via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the second derailment of the company’s trains in Ohio in a month, officials said.

But unlike the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, a company spokesperson said there were no hazardous materials aboard the train, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

The train, which did not have passengers, derailed around 5 p.m. Saturday by State Route 41, near the Clark County Fairgrounds, the Dispatch reported. Springfield is about 46 miles (74 km) west of the state capital of Columbus, Ohio.

The 20 cars of the 212-car train derailed while traveling south, the Norfolk Southern spokesperson said.

Shawn Heaton told the Springfield News-Sun that he was waiting at the intersection as the train crossed the intersection and captured the start of the derailment on video.

“I was right there and I was playing on my phone and then I heard a loud bang. And when I heard the loud bang, I started recording,” Heaton said. “When I heard the bang, there was all kinds of debris and metal shoot out from under the cars and that’s when I started recording and you could see them start jumping off the tracks.”

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency has asked residents within 1,000 feet of the derailment to shelter in place, but the agency said it has not issued formal evacuation orders.

In an update at 8:50 p.m. EDT, the agency said officials are working to make sure that no hazardous materials were involved.

On Feb. 3, 38 cars of a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, in northeast Ohio near Pennsylvania, derailed and several of the train’s cars carrying hazardous materials burned.

Though no one was injured, nearby neighborhoods in both states were imperiled. The crash prompted an evacuation of about half the town’s roughly 5,000 residents, an ongoing multigovernmental emergency response and lingering worries among villagers of long-term health impacts.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What Biden might try next if his student loan forgiveness plan is struck down
  2. Do Democrats need a past ‘superstar’ to hold the White House in 2024?
  3. Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll
  4. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  5. Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to divorce husband after 22 years
  6. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  7. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She kills jobs by the ...
  8. Five takeaways from this year’s CPAC
  9. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  10. Mike Lindell calls DeSantis a ‘Trojan Horse’
  11. Trump frames 2024 as existential fight: ‘This is the final battle’
  12. Want to save the climate? Buy a coal mine
  13. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  14. Trump goes Willy Wonka at CPAC: Gold-wrapped candy bars lead to VIP tickets
  15. Legal experts say Fox News on shaky legal ground in Dominion lawsuit  
  16. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  17. Trump reigns supreme at a diminished CPAC
  18. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
Load more

Video

See all Video