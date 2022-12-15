trending:

3 charged in toddler’s slaying in California gang gun battle

by The Associated Press - 12/15/22 11:32 PM ET
Carl Chan, left, and Jihao Wu, father of homicide victim Jasper Wu, look on as California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Jason Reardon announces multiple arrests in the fatal 880 freeway shooting of toddler Jasper Wu during a press conference at Rene C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges Thursday against Trevor Green, Ivory Bivins and Johnny Jackson. A fourth suspect, Keison Lee, was killed in a separate shooting last month. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California toddler fatally struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat last year was the victim of a rolling gun battle between rival gangs on a freeway, prosecutors said Thursday as they announced charges against three people.

The 1-year-old boy, Jasper Wu, was killed Nov. 6, 2021, on Interstate 880 in Oakland when his mother’s car got caught in the crossfire. He was just weeks away from turning 2 years old.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges Thursday against Trevor Green, Ivory Bivins and Johnny Jackson. A fourth suspect, Keison Lee, was killed in a separate shooting last month.

The defendants are part of the rival Chopper City and Eddy Rock gangs out of San Francisco, District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said during a news conference Thursday.

Green and Bivins, who are allegedly members of the Chopper City gang, were driving in an Infiniti along the freeway, while Jackson and Lee, alleged members of the Eddy Rock gang, were in a Nissan Altima, prosecutors said.

A shot fired from the Infiniti missed the Altima, prosecutors said, and instead went through the windshield of the Wu family’s car. The bullet was found lodged in the seat behind Jasper’s car seat, O’Malley said.

Green and Bivins are in custody on other charges in Contra Costa County and will be transferred to Alameda County for this case. Jackson was arrested Wednesday on a warrant and will be arraigned Friday.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspects had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

