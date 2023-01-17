trending:

3 get life in slaying of Michigan guard over face mask order

by The Associated Press - 01/17/23 7:51 PM ET
Flint resident Talona Hogan, a close family friend, right, accepts an embrace as she copes with the loss of Calvin Munerlyn during his visitation service on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Sheldon T. Banks Funeral Chapel in Flint, Mich. Munerlyn, 43, of Flint was shot at the Family Dollar store following an alleged verbal altercation with 45-year-old Sharmel Teague after he told the woman’s daughter she needed to wear a mask while inside. (Jake May/The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A married couple and their son convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the fatal shooting of a security guard who demanded the woman’s daughter wear a mask while shopping were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole.

Larry Teague, wife Sharmel Teague, and Sharmel Teague’s son, Ramonyea Bishop, were sentenced by Genesee Circuit Court Judge Brian Pickell in the shooting death of Calvin Munerlyn on May 1, 2020.

The three were convicted of first-degree premeditated murder, a crime that carries a mandatory punishment of life in prison without parole, following a trial that spanned several weeks, The Flint Journal reported.

Munerlyn, 43, was shot at the store just north of downtown Flint shortly after telling Sharmel Teague’s daughter she had to leave because she lacked a mask, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has said.

Two men later came to the store and shot the security guard to death, investigators said.

Bishop’s sister, Brya Bishop, was charged with tampering with evidence, lying to police and being an accessory to a felony. She was sentenced in November to time served and probation.

