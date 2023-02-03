trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

$700M Powerball prize latest in string of giant jackpots

by The Associated Press - 02/03/23 12:12 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/03/23 12:12 PM ET
FILE – Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. Another huge lottery jackpot will be on the line Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. This time, it’s an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot drawing, which ranks at the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No, it’s not lottery deja vu.

There really is another giant lottery jackpot up for grabs Saturday night, the latest in a string of big prizes enticing players to plunk down $2 and try to beat formidable odds.

This time, it’s an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot drawing, which ranks at the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history. It comes on the heels of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize won by someone in Maine less than three weeks ago and a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won by a California player last November.

The prizes grow so large because the odds of winning them are so long, at one in 292.2 million for Powerball. That allows jackpots to roll over week after week, getting bigger and bigger.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was Nov. 19, 2022.

The $700 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid over 29 years through an annuity. Nearly all jackpot winners prefer a one-time check, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $375.7 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why the discovery of a Chinese balloon in US skies is such a big deal
  2. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  3. Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
  4. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  5. Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese ...
  6. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  7. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  8. ‘Chinese spy balloon’ spotted over Kansas, senator says
  9. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy gets first big win as Speaker
  10. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  11. Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’
  12. 5 takeaways on a surprisingly strong jobs report
  13. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  14. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  15. GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US
  16. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  17. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  18. House GOP struggles to unify over budget ideas 
Load more

Video

See all Video