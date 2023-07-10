trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Philadelphia shootings may have begun nearly 2 days earlier than police thought

by AP - 07/10/23 8:20 AM ET
by AP - 07/10/23 8:20 AM ET
FILE - This July 29, 2012, photo provided by Terrance Harden shows Joseph Wamah Jr. Philadelphia authorities investigating a 2023 Fourth of July holiday shooting spree that left five people dead now say the gunman killed Wamah Jr. almost two full days before the mass shooting. (Terrance Harden via AP, File)
FILE – This July 29, 2012, photo provided by Terrance Harden shows Joseph Wamah Jr. Philadelphia authorities investigating a 2023 Fourth of July holiday shooting spree that left five people dead now say the gunman killed Wamah Jr. almost two full days before the mass shooting. (Terrance Harden via AP, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia authorities investigating Fourth of July holiday shootings that left five people dead now say the gunman killed one of the victims almost two full days before the mass shooting.

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, was arraigned Wednesday morning on five counts of murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons counts of possession without a license and carrying firearms in public, prosecutors said.

While authorities initially believed Carriker killed Joseph Wamah Jr., 31, in a home as part of a quickly orchestrated series of shootings, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Sunday that an error prevented police from discovering Wamah’s body right away.

‘”It has been determined through information received through a source and corroborated by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office and additional evidence; that homicide victim Joseph Wamah, Jr. was killed by suspect Kimbrady Carriker approximately 44 hours before the mass shooting,” Krasner’s office said in a statement.

Authorities said Philadelphia police responded to a 911 call about gunshots about 2 a.m. July 2 on South 56th Street, about 90 minutes after they now believe Wamah was killed. However, police were accidentally dispatched to North 56th Street, so they didn’t find Wamah’s body right away.

“The grieving family of the deceased has been briefed on this new information, and I cannot express enough the sorrow I feel,” Krasner said.

A 2-year-old and a 13-year-old were also wounded by gunfire and another 2-year-old boy and a woman were hit by shattered glass in the rampage that made the working-class area in southwest Philadelphia the site of the nation’s worst violence around the July Fourth holiday.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  2. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  3. A record share of Americans is living alone
  4. ‘The Good Doctor’ actor Hill Harper running for Michigan Senate seat
  5. Trump’s 2024 rivals predict shift is coming in primary landscape
  6. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  7. Trump threat to skip first debate divides GOP
  8. Tuberville’s hold leaves Marines leaderless for first time in 164 years
  9. House GOP introduces election reform bill
  10. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
  11. Investigation finds Clarence Thomas accepted more undisclosed gifts from ...
  12. Mr. Zuckerberg, release the Facebook Files
  13. Conservatives send warning to McCarthy on spending
  14. Student loans: Looming payments put spotlight on ‘real danger’ for borrowers
  15. Hunter Biden prosecutor disputes GOP, IRS whistleblower claim
  16. Pence says Trump’s Ukraine war promise requires giving ‘Putin what he ...
  17. Murphy says ‘the biggest policy mistake of the past 50 years in New Jersey’ ...
  18. Trump knocks Iowa governor over approach to 2024 presidential primary 
Load more