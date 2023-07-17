trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Carlee Russell returns home after search, but no word from Alabama police on where she’d been

by AP - 07/17/23 3:04 PM ET
by AP - 07/17/23 3:04 PM ET

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A 25-year-old woman who vanished from the side of an Alabama interstate after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler there is now home safe, but police have not released details about what happened to her or where she was during their two-day search.

Here’s what we know about the case:

THE MISSING WOMAN:

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell of Hoover, Alabama, called 911 Thursday night and reported that she was stopping along an interstate to check on a toddler she saw there, police said. Mother Talitha Russell told AL.com that the nursing student, who worked part time at a spa, was on the phone with her brother’s girlfriend, who didn’t hear a child but did hear Carlee Russell scream.

TIMELINE OF HER DISAPPEARANCE:

An update from police Monday provided some details that fill out some of the timeline:

Thursday

8:20 p.m. — Russell leaves work at The Summit in Birmingham and travels to The Colonnade to pick up food she ordered. Police haven’t located anyone with Russell between the time she left The Colonnade until she called 911, but she spoke to people she knew on her cellphone.

9:34 p.m. — Russell calls 911, reports seeing a toddler in a diaper on the side of Interstate 459 and says she is stopping to check on him.

After 9:36 p.m. — When Russell’s 911 call ends, she calls a relative and goes missing during that conversation.

Within five minutes of being dispatched, Hoover police officers arrive and find Russell’s wig, cellphone and purse with her Apple Watch inside on the road near her vehicle.

Saturday

10:44 p.m. — A 911 caller reports that Russell has returned home on foot. Russell is taken to a hospital to be evaluated, and she is treated and released. Detectives go to Russell’s home and the hospital to take a statement from her.

THE INVESTIGATION:

Russell’s 911 call was the only timely report of a child on the interstate, police said Monday.

Previously, police said a witness reported possibly seeing a gray vehicle with a male standing outside of Russell’s vehicle, but Monday’s release did not mention that report.

Traffic camera footage that shows part of the incident is being analyzed with the 911 call to determine the timeframe, police said.

Details from Russell’s initial statement to detectives is part of the investigation, which is expected to continue over the next few days, police said. Detectives retraced Russell’s steps to the point when she went missing and they’re confident that will continue to be the case, police said.

Police didn’t share any information on Monday about where Russell was during the two-day search, noting that the update contained all the information they can currently release.

“We rejoice with the Russell family as they continue to rest and recover from this situation and ask for their wishes to be respected regarding their privacy,” police said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  2. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  3. Boebert’s Democratic challenger raises three times more than her
  4. The Memo: Democrat suspicions grow about RFK Jr., Cornel West, No Labels
  5. Top House Democrat supports end to Senate ‘blue slip’ practice
  6. DeSantis looks to reset campaign amid signs of weakness
  7. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  8. Top Iowa evangelical leader says ‘people want to turn the page’ on Trump
  9. Fox News debuts revamped prime-time lineup this week
  10. Trump gloats over big win in Turning Point USA straw poll 
  11. Manchin stokes Democratic speculation for 2024 with No Labels event
  12. Former Trump campaign leaders say DeSantis has ‘candidate problem’
  13. Teamsters chief asks White House not to intervene if UPS workers strike
  14. The Republicans’ culture wars are dooming the party to failure
  15. Jen Psaki: Tuberville, Cruz more concerned about a ‘cartoon map in a movie’ ...
  16. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  17. Chris Wallace asks if RNC chair has any problem with GOP nominating a ...
  18. House Democrats to unveil legislation to censure George Santos
Load more