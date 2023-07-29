trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Appellate court rules that Missouri man with schizophrenia can be executed after all

by HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, Associated Press - 07/29/23 6:36 PM ET
by HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, Associated Press - 07/29/23 6:36 PM ET
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. Johnson, 45, was convicted of first-degree murder in in the 2002 death of Casey Williamson in suburban St. Louis. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
FILE – This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. Johnson, 45, was convicted of first-degree murder in in the 2002 death of Casey Williamson in suburban St. Louis. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)

The planned execution of a 45-year-old Missouri man with schizophrenia is back on after an appellate court reversed course Saturday.

Johnny Johnson is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre for killing 6-year-old Casey Williamson after trying to sexually assault her in 2002.

With questions swirling about his mental competency, the execution was halted last Tuesday by a divided three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court. But after the Missouri Attorney General’s Office asked that the full court reconsider, that decision was reversed in a 7-3 ruling.

The case will likely end up before the U.S. Supreme Court before the scheduled execution date.

Attorneys for Johnson have claimed his schizophrenia prevents him from understanding the link between his crime and the punishment. They have also said Johnson has delusions about the devil using his death to bring about the end of the world.

The Missouri Supreme Court in June declined to halt the execution based on the mental health claim. The attorney general’s office challenged the credibility of psychiatric evaluations of Johnson and contended that medical records indicate he is able to manage his mental illness through medication.

Johnson lured the girl to an abandoned glass factory, even carrying her on his shoulders on the walk to the dilapidated site. When he tried to sexually assault her, Casey screamed and tried to break free. He killed her with bricks and rocks, then washed off in the Meramec River. Johnson confessed to the crimes.

Casey’s disappearance set off a frantic search involving first responders and volunteers. Her body was found in a pit less than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from her home, buried beneath rocks and debris.

The execution would be the fourth in Missouri this year.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House takes the gloves off ahead of 2024
  2. Trump attorney calls him ‘the most ethical American I know’ in wake of ...
  3. Christie says Trump could be ‘out on bail’ in 4 cases by August GOP debate
  4. Russia takes a dangerous turn in its war on Ukraine
  5. Fetterman recaps six months in Congress: ‘Fixation on a lot of dumb s—‘
  6. RFK Jr. and Ramaswamy coming up fast in the outside lanes
  7. Frustration emerges among GOP spending ‘cardinals’ as conservatives push ...
  8. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  9. Russia’s warmongers are turning against Putin
  10. Murphy says Alito’s Supreme Court seat ‘exists only because of an act ...
  11. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  12. Democrats balk at Alito assertion that Congress has ‘no authority’ over ...
  13. Trump urges pause on Ukraine aid until agencies turn in ‘every scrap’ of ...
  14. Alito says Congress has ‘no authority’ to regulate Supreme Court
  15. ‘Facebook Files’ show Biden’s administration even targeted jokes for ...
  16. UFO-curious lawmakers brace for a fight over government secrets
  17. The Memo: McConnell and Feinstein’s stumbles raise awkward questions on age
  18. Christie on new Trump charges: ‘These guys were acting like the Corleones ...
Load more