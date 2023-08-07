trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Arrest warrants issued for Alabama riverfront brawl

by AP - 08/07/23 6:20 PM ET
by AP - 08/07/23 6:20 PM ET

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police said Monday that arrest warrants have been issued in connection with a riverfront brawl in Alabama’s capital that drew nationwide attention after video showed a group of white people pummeling a Black riverboat worker, an exchange that sparked a massive fight.

Major Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department said there are currently four active warrants and more could be issued after authorities review more footage. Police said Sunday that several people were detained and charges are pending.

Video circulating on social media showed a large melee Saturday that appeared to begin when a crew member of a city-operated riverboat tried to get a pontoon boat moved that was blocking the riverboat from docking.

A white man shoved and punched the Black crew member, according to the video taken by a riverboat passenger and published by WSFA. The conflict escalated when several white people joined in on attacking the Black crew member. A separate video shows that several Black passengers then confronted the pontoon boat group after the riverboat docked, sparking another brawl that was largely split along racial lines.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said police will hold a briefing Tuesday to provide an update on the situation.

“While there is a lot of activity and interest in this, we know that we’ll come through this together as a community collectively as we have other situations,” Reed told news outlets on Monday, according to al.com. Reed said no one has been arrested yet.

Reed said in a statement Sunday that Montgomery police acted “swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job.”

“This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violence will be held accountable by our criminal justice system,” Reed said.

The fight took place along Montgomery’s downtown riverfront which the city has worked to developed into a tourist and recreation area with restaurants, bars and hotels.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
  2. Trump ratchets up attacks on Pence after Jan. 6 indictment
  3. Georgia set to take over the Trump indictment spotlight 
  4. Trump lawyer says Jack Smith showing ‘discomfort’ with protective order ...
  5. EPA is ignoring the glaring problem with dirty electric vehicles
  6. America’s white majority is aging out
  7. Judge Cannon questions use of out-of-state grand jury in Mar-a-Lago ...
  8. Ramaswamy calls Juneteenth a ‘useless’ holiday
  9. Trump directs rage at DC judge handling his Jan. 6 case
  10. Home prices hit record highs in nearly two-thirds of major markets
  11. Fox News’s Watters on possible Trump protective order: ‘He’ll violate it ...
  12. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  13. Trump seeks latitude in sharing evidence in Jan. 6 case with ...
  14. House Democrat says McCarthy only siding with Trump ‘just to hold his caucus ...
  15. Zoom tells employees to return to the office
  16. Press: The Biden ‘crime family’ that isn’t  
  17. Farmers are under threat, but not from foreign land-buyers
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Lawyers say DOJ wants to ‘censor’ Trump
Load more