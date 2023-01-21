trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday

by The Associated Press - 01/21/23 11:20 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/21/23 11:20 AM ET
Buzz Aldrin
FILE – In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood, in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who was one of the first people to walk on the moon, has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin wrote in a Facebook post that the wedding took place on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 which was his 93rd birthday. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.

“I am pleased to announce that my longtime love and partner, Dr. Anca V Faur, and I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, and are as excited as eloping teenagers,” he wrote.

The post received 53,000 Facebook “likes” and “loves” by Saturday and was accompanied by several photos of the newlyweds.

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin made their historic walk on the lunar surface, fulfilling a vow by the late President John F. Kennedy to send a manned crew to the moon and safely return them to Earth. Michael Collins was the third member of the crew.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis sparks outrage with rejection of African American studies class
  2. The five hardest hits from a judge’s scathing ruling against former President ...
  3. Tensions with evangelicals threaten Trump White House bid
  4. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  5. Who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot? We may never actually know
  6. Santos getting icy reception from House GOP
  7. School staff recall requests for help, past incidents preceding 6-year-old ...
  8. What we know about how COVID-19 vaccines may affect menstrual cycles
  9. White House calls Florida rejection of AP African American studies course ...
  10. Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United ...
  11. Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling
  12. DOJ signals to Jim Jordan that it won’t share information about pending ...
  13. How the Supreme Court could crack down after leak investigation 
  14. State employee alleges Florida sidestepped process in excluding ...
  15. Biden’s approval underwater: poll
  16. White House chief of staff Ron Klain to step down: NYT
  17. Trump is heavy favorite in GOP 2024 primary: poll
  18. 5 Memphis police officers fired after man dies following arrest during traffic ...
Load more

Video

See all Video