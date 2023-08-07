trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

At least 2 buildings destroyed in flooding in Alaska’s capital from glacial lake water release

by AP - 08/07/23 1:16 PM ET
by AP - 08/07/23 1:16 PM ET
The swollen Mendenhall River courses along a neighborhood in Juneau, Alaska, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, after a glacial dam burst earlier in the weekend caused flooding along the river and Mendenhall Lake. The city said at least two buildings were destroyed. (AP Photo/BeckyBohrer)
The swollen Mendenhall River courses along a neighborhood in Juneau, Alaska, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, after a glacial dam burst earlier in the weekend caused flooding along the river and Mendenhall Lake. The city said at least two buildings were destroyed. (AP Photo/BeckyBohrer)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — At least two buildings have been destroyed and residents of others have been evacuated from Juneau after flooding caused by a release of water from a glacier-dammed lake near Alaska’s capital city, officials said.

The Mendenhall River flooded on Saturday because of a major release from Suicide Basin above Alaska’s capital city, a news release from the City and Borough of Juneau said Sunday.

Video posted on social media showed towering trees behind a home falling into the rushing river as the water ate away at the bank. Eventually, the home, teetering at the edge, collapsed into the river.

River levels began falling Sunday but the city said the banks of the river remained highly unstable. Some roadways were blocked by silt and debris from the flooding, it said.

Such glacial outburst floods happen when glaciers melt and pour massive amounts of water into nearby lakes. A study released earlier this year found such floods pose a risk to 15 million people around the globe, more than half of them in India, Pakistan, Peru and China.

Suicide Basin has released water that has caused flooding along the Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River since 2011, according to the National Weather Service. However, the maximum water level in the lake on Saturday night exceeded the previous record flood stage set in July 2016, the weather service reported.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
  2. Trump ratchets up attacks on Pence after Jan. 6 indictment
  3. Georgia set to take over the Trump indictment spotlight 
  4. Trump lawyer says Jack Smith showing ‘discomfort’ with protective order ...
  5. EPA is ignoring the glaring problem with dirty electric vehicles
  6. America’s white majority is aging out
  7. Judge Cannon questions use of out-of-state grand jury in Mar-a-Lago ...
  8. Ramaswamy calls Juneteenth a ‘useless’ holiday
  9. Trump directs rage at DC judge handling his Jan. 6 case
  10. Home prices hit record highs in nearly two-thirds of major markets
  11. Fox News’s Watters on possible Trump protective order: ‘He’ll violate it ...
  12. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  13. Trump seeks latitude in sharing evidence in Jan. 6 case with ...
  14. House Democrat says McCarthy only siding with Trump ‘just to hold his caucus ...
  15. Zoom tells employees to return to the office
  16. Press: The Biden ‘crime family’ that isn’t  
  17. Farmers are under threat, but not from foreign land-buyers
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Lawyers say DOJ wants to ‘censor’ Trump
Load more