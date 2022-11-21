trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm

by The Associated Press - 11/21/22 8:38 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/21/22 8:38 AM ET
Cars drive through blowing, drifting snow on McKinley Parkway in Hamburg in Erie County, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm that dumped as much as 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow in western and northern New York, the White House announced Monday.

The emergency declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief in 11 counties hit by the the lake-effect snowstorm Friday and Saturday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul thanked Biden for granting her request for emergency aid, and added in a news release, “My team and I will continue working around the clock to keep everyone safe, help communities dig out, and secure every last dollar to help rebuild and recover from this unprecedented, record-shattering historic winter storm.”

The National Weather Service recorded 77 inches (196 centimeters) by Saturday in Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, and 72 inches (183 centimeters) in Natural Bridge, a hamlet near Watertown off the eastern end of Lake Ontario.

The storm forced the Bills to move Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit. The Bills won 31-23.

More snow fell overnight Sunday in some areas, but it stopped by daybreak Monday. “We are finally dry,” weather service meteorologist Liz Jurkowski said.

A driving ban had been lifted for most areas affected by the storm by Monday morning, but schools remained closed in Buffalo and nearby towns.

The snowstorm was at least the worst in New York state since November 2014, when some communities south of Buffalo were hit with 7 feet (2.13 meters) of snow over the course of three days.

Jurkowski said snowfall totals for this storm were still being tabulated Monday.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  2. Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
  3. Inside Kevin McCarthy’s math problem to becoming Speaker
  4. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  5. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  6. Democrats interrupt history to make their own
  7. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  8. McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts
  9. Lawmakers seek to end slavery for the incarcerated, which is legal in most ...
  10. Moscow, Idaho, police release map of homicide victims’ movements looking for ...
  11. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  12. Biden admin sends student debt relief updates amid legal fight
  13. What we know about the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting suspect
  14. These prominent Republicans are speaking out against Trump’s 2024 run
  15. Five takeaways on Mike Pence’s political future
  16. Another leak of an Alito opinion? Senate investigation can help
  17. Senate panel reviewing alleged 2014 Supreme Court leak of Alito opinion
  18. Why the ‘barbarous’ destruction of Ukraine?
Load more

Video

See all Video