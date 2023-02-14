trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Bitter cold, snow blast Southwest; Arizona highways closed

by The Associated Press - 02/14/23 10:40 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/14/23 10:40 PM ET
Taja Cantlon clears chunks of snow left by a snowplow from out of her driveway entrance Tuesday afternoon, Feb 14, 2023., in Flagstaff, Ariz. Bitter cold, rain and snow blew across much of the Southwest U.S. on Tuesday, closing stretches of interstate and state highways in northern Arizona. (Rachel Gibbons/The Daily News-Sun via AP)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Bitter cold, rain and snow blew across much of the Southwest U.S. on Tuesday, closing stretches of interstate and state highways in northern Arizona where as much as a foot (30 centimeters) of snow was possible and even colder weather on the way.

A winter storm warning remains in effect into Wednesday evening for much of northern Arizona and New Mexico, the National Weather Service said.

A 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of northbound Interstate 17 from Lake Montezuma north to Flagstaff was closed Tuesday evening. A short stretch of I-40 near Winslow also was shut down as the powerful cold front continued to move east.

It’s likely to produce snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 cm) per hour in parts of northern Arizona including Flagstaff, the weather service said late Tuesday.

“The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility on area roadways, leading to dangerous driving conditions,” the weather service in Flagstaff warned.

Overnight lows below zero Fahrenheit (below -17 Celsius) were forecast in the Sierra along the California-Nevada line, with single digits in parts of Arizona, the National Weather Service said late Tuesday.

“Winter storm impacts will focus across northeast New Mexico Wednesday afternoon and evening before the system exits Wednesday night, with near blizzard conditions possible,” the weather service in Albuquerque said late Tuesday.

The service in Reno warned “it will be downright dangerous in exposed areas of the high Sierra” early Wednesday with wind chills of -20 to -30 degrees Fahrenheit (-29 to -34 Celsius).

Winds gusting up to 88 mph (141 kph) were recorded early Tuesday in the central Sierra at Mammoth Mountain south of Yosemite National Park, the service said.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  2. Senate Republicans fear Trump repeat as 2024 field emerges  
  3. Feinstein corrected by staffer about retirement announcement
  4. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  5. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  6. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  7. Biden withdraws nominee who said Dem leader was ‘bought’ by pro-Israel ...
  8. Republicans face continued claims of ‘homophobic and sexist fear-mongering’ ...
  9. Bankman-Fried’s use of VPN for Super Bowl leads to new bail restriction
  10. Sanders calls for minimum salary of $60,000 for public school teachers
  11. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  12. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
  13. Angie Craig says Biden called, Klobuchar brought beer after assault
  14. Biden pays tribute to Feinstein: ‘One of the very best’ senators I ever ...
  15. Bolton says Haley is ‘really running for vice president’
  16. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  17. Five reasons DeSantis may not be another Jeb Bush
  18. US military missed Lake Huron object with first missile strike
Load more

Video

See all Video