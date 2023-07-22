trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood

by AP - 07/22/23 3:21 AM ET
by AP - 07/22/23 3:21 AM ET
FILE - Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware River on July 17, 2023, in Yardley, Pa. The body of a young girl was recovered Friday, July 21, in the Delaware River and was believed to be a 2-year-old who was one of two children swept away from their family's vehicle by a flash flood, authorities said. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)
FILE – Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware River on July 17, 2023, in Yardley, Pa. The body of a young girl was recovered Friday, July 21, in the Delaware River and was believed to be a 2-year-old who was one of two children swept away from their family’s vehicle by a flash flood, authorities said. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — The body of a young girl was recovered Friday in the Delaware River and was believed to be a 2-year-old who was one of two children swept away from their family’s vehicle by a flash flood last weekend, authorities said.

The body was found in the early evening near a Philadelphia wastewater treatment plant about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from where Matilda Sheils was carried away, authorities said in a nighttime news conference.

By physical description, authorities believe the body to be Matilda’s. The Philadelphia coroner will conduct an autopsy Saturday.

The search continues for Matilda’s 9-month-old brother, Conrad.

The family from Charleston, South Carolina, was visiting relatives and friends when they got hit by a “wall of water,” according to Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer.

Their mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley, was also killed in the flood, authorities said.

The children’s father, Jim Sheils, grabbed the couple’s 4-year-old son, while Seley and a grandmother grabbed the other children, Brewer said. Sheils and their toddler son made it to safety, but Seley and the grandmother were swept away. The grandmother survived.

Four other people drowned in the area, according to the Bucks County Coroner’s office: Enzo Depiero, 78, and Linda Depiero, 74, of Newtown; Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown; and Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, New Jersey.

The deaths and the search for the children have led to an outpouring of support, particularly in social media, in the suburb about 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. FBI improperly used 702 surveillance powers on US senator
  2. Trump indictments leave him fighting for higher office — and maybe his freedom
  3. Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  4. Missouri Supreme Court orders attorney general to let abortion ballot ...
  5. Putin’s purge of allies shows he came closer to being toppled than anyone ...
  6. Yellow Corp. fails to pay into pension fund, triggering possible strike
  7. Trump campaign celebrates judge’s ruling on court date for documents case
  8. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  9. UPS strike would trigger pandemic-era supply chain issues, expert says
  10. Christie calls Trump a ‘con artist’ amid legal battles: He’s ‘grifting ...
  11. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  12. Trump’s mixed message on early voting muddles Republican 2024 strategy  
  13. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
  14. Jan. 6 rioter tied to Oath Keepers leader gets off with probation
  15. Michael Cohen settles lawsuit against Trump Org just ahead of trial
  16. Coons warns of government shutdown: We will 'scare the hell out of you'
  17. Republicans rush to defend Jason Aldean and ‘Try That in a Small Town’
  18. JFK’s grandson calls RFK Jr.’s White House bid ‘an ...
Load more