trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

BP subsidiary agrees to record $40M penalty and pollution-cutting steps at Lake Michigan refinery

by JOHN FLESHER, Associated Press - 05/17/23 1:21 PM ET
by JOHN FLESHER, Associated Press - 05/17/23 1:21 PM ET
FILE - The BP Whiting refinery in East Chicago, Ind., stands on Sept. 21, 2017. A BP subsidiary will pay a $40 million penalty and install technology to control releases of benzene and other contaminants at its Whiting oil refinery on the Indiana shoreline of Lake Michigan, Biden administration officials said Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (DroneBase via AP, File)
FILE – The BP Whiting refinery in East Chicago, Ind., stands on Sept. 21, 2017. A BP subsidiary will pay a $40 million penalty and install technology to control releases of benzene and other contaminants at its Whiting oil refinery on the Indiana shoreline of Lake Michigan, Biden administration officials said Wednesday, May 17, 2023.…

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) —

A BP subsidiary will pay a $40 million penalty and install technology to control releases of benzene and other contaminants at its Whiting oil refinery on the Indiana shoreline of Lake Michigan, Biden administration officials said Wednesday.

The actions will settle a civil case against BP Products North America Inc. filed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency, which described the penalty as the largest ever under the Clean Air Act for pollution from a structure. Additionally, the company will invest around $197 million in improvements.

“This settlement will result in the reduction of hundreds of tons of harmful air pollution a year, which means cleaner, healthier air for local communities,” said Larry Starfield, acting assistant administrator of EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance.

The 134-year-old refinery, located between Hammond, Indiana, and Chicago, is the biggest in the U.S. Midwest and sixth largest nationally. It processes about 440,000 barrels of crude oil daily, making a variety of liquid fuels and asphalt.

It has a record of pollution rule violations, reaching settlements in 2019 and 2022 over releases of sooty “particulate matter” linked to asthma and other respiratory diseases.

A new federal complaint accused the BP unit of breaking rules limiting benzene in refinery wastewater streams and emissions of hazardous and volatile air contaminants.

Under the agreement, the company will add benzene stripping equipment and take other steps intended to reduce annually reductions of cancer-causing benzene along with hundreds of tons of other pollutants.

BP also will set up 10 stations to monitor air quality outside the refinery property.

The control measures “will greatly improve air quality and reduce health impacts on the overburdened communities that surround the facility,” said Todd Kim, assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice Environment and Natural Resources Division.

The settlement requires court approval after a public comment period.

“With this new agreement, we are committing to additional, robust steps — including significant capital investments — to monitor and mitigate wastewater emissions at Whiting Refinery,” BP spokesperson Christina Audisho said in a statement.

The improvements will be made “over the next several years,” Audisho said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  2. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  3. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  4. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  5. Greene to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  6. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  7. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  8. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  9. Watch live: FBI whistleblowers testify before House ...
  10. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  11. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  12. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  13. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  14. New York progressives heckle Santos, argue with Greene on Capitol steps
  15. Judge in abortion pill case asks if Mother’s Day is ‘celebrating illness’
  16. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
  17. Supreme Court leaves Illinois assault weapons ban in place
  18. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
Load more

Video

See all Video