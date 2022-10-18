trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

California stabbing suspect arrested after 1 killed, 3 hurt

by The Associated Press - 10/18/22 1:28 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/18/22 1:28 AM ET

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A man with a knife was arrested after a series of stabbings in Southern California early Monday that killed a woman and wounded three other people, authorities said.

Yohance Sharp, 21, of Long Beach was booked on suspicion of murder and his bail was set at $2 million, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Sharp had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Officers near downtown Long Beach responded to a report of a stabbing at around 5:30 a.m. and found a woman in her 60s who had been stabbed several times in her upper body, police said.

Investigators learned that the woman had simply been standing on Atlantic Avenue when a man came up and attacked her, police said.

The woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was pronounced dead at a hospital, police spokesperson Brandon Fahey said.

About an hour later, police were sent to another reported stabbing about a half-mile (0.8 km) to the south. A man was hospitalized with non-life threatening stab wounds to the upper torso, Fahey told reporters.

Shortly after 7 a.m., two men were stabbed about a mile (1.6 km) south of where the second attack occurred. They were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Fahey said.

Sharp was carrying a knife when he was arrested near the scene of the third stabbing, police said.

“The motive for all attacks remains under investigation,” a police statement said. “However, detectives believe the stabbings were unprovoked and the suspect and victims did not know each other.”

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Warnock’s gloves come off against ...
  2. Trump attack leaves GOP wondering if ...
  3. Democrats worry they peaked too soon ...
  4. January 6 Select Committee springs ...
  5. The four sleeper races that may ...
  6. Georgia smashes record for early ...
  7. Four non-nuclear ways Putin could ...
  8. Five takeaways from the fiery ...
  9. Marijuana use is becoming a new ...
  10. What we know about Trump’s ...
  11. Cook Report shifts ...
  12. Budd widens lead over Beasley in ...
  13. To know how the war in Ukraine will ...
  14. Fetterman’s wife calls for NBC to ...
  15. Utah emerges as wild card in battle ...
  16. Biden administration demands Arizona ...
  17. Trump slams ‘stupid’ GOP Colorado ...
  18. Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video