trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Canopy at Memphis riverside park named after Tyre Nichols

by ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press - 02/10/23 5:26 PM ET
by ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press - 02/10/23 5:26 PM ET
Attendees watch as a plank of wood signed by the family of Tyre Nichols is hoisted to its final resting place atop a canopy in Tom Lee Park in Memphis, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A charitable foundation named the canopy for Nichols, who died the month before after he was brutally beaten by police officers. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A charitable foundation on Friday named a canopy at a Memphis park for Tyre Nichols, who died last month after he was brutally beaten by officers in a case that has intensified calls for police reform and led to emotional tributes in this Mississippi River city and around the country.

With Nichols’ mother and stepfather in attendance, the Hyde Family Foundation and the Memphis River Parks Partnership dedicated the “Sunset Canopy” in honor of Nichols at Tom Lee Park, which sits along the river and is currently under major renovation.

Nichols was kicked, punched and hit with a police baton during a Jan. 7 arrest near his home. He died in a hospital three days later.

Police said he had been suspected of reckless driving, but no verified evidence of a traffic violation has emerged in public documents or in video released by the city.

Nichols, 29, was known to enjoy taking pictures of sunsets, and the park is known as a prime location for viewing them over the river.

Nichols’ mother and stepfather signed the first wooden roof slat of the canopy before it was lifted to the top of the large canopy and drilled into place. When finished, the high, wing-shaped canopy will cover a large area of the park overlooking the river.

Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, wrote, “Mommy miss you so much! Love you. Mom.” Stepfather Rodney Wells wrote, “Love you Tyre. Dad.”

RowVaughn Wells said her son was “smiling down right now, and he’s just jumping up for joy.”

“Like my wife said, he would love this,” Rodney Wells said. “There’s nothing he likes more than watching the sunset over the Mississippi.”

Nichols has been honored at memorials and other events in Memphis and other cities. An avid skateboarder, Nichols was the subject of a tribute at a Memphis skate park last month.

Tom Lee Park is the site of the annual World BBQ Championship and the Beale Street Music Festival.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden pledge to fix ‘unfair’ economy resonates with Americans
  2. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  3. Scott announces new Social Security, Medicare bill amid Biden feud
  4. Santos blames ’embellished resume’ on local GOP as scrutiny continues
  5. US shoots down another ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska
  6. Trump attacks Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl: ‘Without her “Stylist” she’d ...
  7. White House says Fox statement ‘inaccurate,’ Biden will not do Super Bowl ...
  8. House weaponization panel opens first hearing with a partisan bang
  9. Republicans ramp up criticism over Chinese spy balloon
  10. California’s reparations proposals may carry a steep price for Democrats
  11. Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare 
  12. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  13. New Mexico ethics commission alleges elections official deleted, mishandled ...
  14. Trump legal team turns over additional classified materials to federal ...
  15. The ocean science community must put science before stigma with anomalous ...
  16. Record $2.04B Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed: What if the winner never ...
  17. GOP senators sympathetic to Romney’s call for Santos to resign
  18. Trump touts Pence as ‘honorable man’ in light of special counsel subpoena
Load more

Video

See all Video