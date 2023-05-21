trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Celebration at California dance ballroom a sign of healing following Lunar New Year shooting

by AP - 05/21/23 6:42 PM ET
by AP - 05/21/23 6:42 PM ET
Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio founder Joyce Tsay, left, and her grandson and co-owner, Brandon Tsay, co-host a Community Dance to highlight the pride, strength, and resilience of the Asian American and Pacific Islander, AAPI, community at their ballroom in Alhambra, Calif., on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Brandon Tsay disarmed a mass shooter during Lunar New Year celebrations at his family's dance studio. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio founder Joyce Tsay, left, and her grandson and co-owner, Brandon Tsay, co-host a Community Dance to highlight the pride, strength, and resilience of the Asian American and Pacific Islander, AAPI, community at their ballroom in Alhambra, Calif., on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Brandon Tsay disarmed a mass shooter during Lunar…

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — A weekend celebration at a Southern California dance ballroom was hailed by organizers as the latest sign of healing within the Asian American community following the Lunar New Year shooting that killed 11 people at a nearby dance studio.

One of the hosts of Saturday’s event at Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra was Brandon Tsay, who on Jan. 21 famously wrestled a semi-automatic weapon away from the gunman who had earlier shot up Star Ballroom Dance Studio in neighboring Monterey Park.

Tsay, whose family has owned Lai Lai Ballroom for years, said the celebration is an example of the community standing strong and moving forward after the tragedy.

“If you have these strong connections with one another, you’ll be able to support each other, lift each other up, even through times of crisis such as what happened earlier this year,” Tsay said, according to ABC 7.

The event, part of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, featured dancing, live music performances and traditional food. It was organized by the legal-aid nonprofit Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California.

Investigators haven’t determined a motive for the massacre at Star Ballroom, which also left nine mostly elderly people wounded. The 72-year-old gunman later killed himself in a van he used to flee the Lai Lai Ballroom after being disarmed by Tsay.

The carnage, during what should have been joyful Lunar New Year celebrations, sent ripples of fear through Asian American communities in the neighborhoods east of Los Angeles.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy’s PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  2. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  3. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  4. What El Niño means for the 2023 hurricane season
  5. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  6. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  7. South Carolina Democrats demand apology from GOP governor for ‘hunt them with ...
  8. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  9. Cruz says Biden position on using 14th Amendment is ‘legally frivolous’
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden, McCarthy upbeat ahead of meeting
  11. Biden's Labor pick in limbo as confirmation comes down to the wire
  12. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  13. Thune to endorse Tim Scott’s 2024 presidential bid
  14. Nunes says Durham report shows ‘total collapse of the justice system’
  15. The GOP’s Tommy Tuberville problem
  16. Semiconductor manufacturer to invest $4B for new facility in California
  17. Florida Republican spars with Chuck Todd over Trump stance on debt ceiling
  18. Biden, McCarthy to meet as debt limit showdown enters critical week
Load more

Video

See all Video