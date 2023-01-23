trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Concern over NYC police filming of people leaving Drake show

by The Associated Press - 01/23/23 5:20 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/23/23 5:20 PM ET
Aubrey Drake Graham
FILE – Drake performs during a concert as part of the Summer Sixteen Tour in New York, Aug. 5, 2016. Some audience members leaving a concert by Drake at a Manhattan theater came outside to see a New York Police Department officer filming those filing out, raising concerns from privacy advocates over what would be done with the footage. The NYPD said Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, that the video would only be used for a social media post, but there were still calls for the material to be deleted. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Some audience members leaving a concert by Drake at a Manhattan theater came outside to see a New York Police Department officer filming those filing out, raising concerns from privacy advocates over what would be done with the footage.

The NYPD said Monday the video would only be used for a social media post, but there were still calls for the material to be deleted.

Music writer Jon Caramanica of The New York Times posted on Twitter on Saturday night that the NYPD was filming those leaving the show at the Apollo Theater, putting up a video showing an officer seemingly recording those coming out.

In a statement, the department said the officer was part of the social media team for the local precinct and was getting video for a social media post about local events.

“The video will not be utilized for any other reason,” the department said.

But the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, a New York City-based group that focuses on privacy and civil rights, called the videotaping “highly concerning” and that attendees were being surveilled without their consent. It demanded the video be destroyed.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  2. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  3. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  4. Democrats express alarm over Biden classified docs: ‘I’m very concerned’
  5. White House offers response to key Republican on classified documents
  6. DeSantis defends rejection of African American studies class
  7. Thune urges Sinema to caucus with GOP to avoid three-way reelection race 
  8. Gallego Senate campaign launch sparks progressive hopes — and awkward ...
  9. Franklin Graham says he won’t endorse Trump in GOP primary race
  10. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
  11. On The Money — Schumer tells McCarthy to show his cards
  12. Newsom blasts Fox News primetime over gun coverage: ‘It’s a disgrace’ 
  13. Biden lauds Senate Democrats who introduce bill to ban assault weapons 
  14. ChatGPT passes Wharton Business School test: research paper  
  15. Human microchip implants take center stage
  16. Comer: Investigating Biden family like ‘tracking a bleeding bear through a ...
  17. Juan Williams: Media is dancing to Trump’s tune with its frenzy over ...
  18. National Merit award scandal is the latest chapter in TJ’s war on achievement
Load more

Video

See all Video