trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Cops searching for 3 missing rappers find ‘multiple bodies’

by The Associated Press - 02/02/23 10:42 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/02/23 10:42 PM ET

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks found “multiple bodies” Thursday at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building.

State police cautioned that the identities of the bodies had not been confirmed.

“Please remember all victims have families, and we don’t have the luxury of guessing on their identity and then retracting if we didn’t get it right,” state police said on Twitter. “Once information is confirmed we will update.”

Taylor Perrin, the fiancee of Armani Kelly, told the Detroit Free Press that police informed Kelly’s family about the discovery.

“Thank you for all the love and prayers during this extremely difficult time,” Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, said on Facebook.

Kelly, 27, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, 31, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, 31, of Melvindale were supposed to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the appearance was canceled. They have not been seen since then.

State police said “multiple victims” were found in an abandoned apartment building in Highland Park, near Detroit.

The building was described as being “in very poor condition and rat infested,” which was slowing progress for investigators.

“Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and more than likely will be there throughout the night,” state police said.

The three men met while in prison. Kelly and Givens were on parole at the time of their disappearance, according to the state corrections department.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  2. Warner, Rubio call for ‘immediate compliance’ with request for Trump, Biden ...
  3. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  4. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  5. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  6. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  7. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  8. House GOP struggles to unify over budget ideas 
  9. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  10. House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  11. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  12. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  13. GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US
  14. Blinken trip to China postponed over ‘unacceptable’ spy balloon
  15. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  16. US adds stunning 517K jobs to start 2023
  17. Senate Judiciary Committee sends warning to Ticketmaster over Beyoncé tour ...
  18. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
Load more

Video

See all Video